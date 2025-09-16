In the financial sector, transferring large files such as transaction logs, market data or client portfolios securely and at high speed is crucial. IBM® Aspera® advanced file transfer technology ensures that financial institutions can move these critical datasets swiftly, without sacrificing security or compliance.

IBM Aspera helps ensure fast and reliable file transfers in real time, enabling large batch transaction processing and mobile banking. Whether migrating petabytes of financial data or sharing time sensitive trading information, Aspera enables financial institutions to share confidential financial data with authorized parties. All this while maintaining strict security controls by encrypting data while in transit and at rest.

Aspera streamlines document-heavy tasks in lending, wealth management, and M&A deals, enhancing efficiency and customer experience by enabling fast, secure transfer of large financial data for seamless cross-border transactions.

IBM Aspera enables financial institutions to transfer, share, and synchronize data at high speed, leveraging its patented FASP® technology. This ensures reliable transfers, regardless of file size, distance, or network conditions.