Transfer large financial files with enterprise grade protection
Move your largest transaction logs, trading data or financial reports with confidence

In the financial sector, transferring large files such as transaction logs, market data or client portfolios securely and at high speed is crucial. IBM® Aspera® advanced file transfer technology ensures that financial institutions can move these critical datasets swiftly, without sacrificing security or compliance.

IBM Aspera helps ensure fast and reliable file transfers in real time, enabling large batch transaction processing and mobile banking. Whether migrating petabytes of financial data or sharing time sensitive trading information, Aspera enables financial institutions to share confidential financial data with authorized parties. All this while maintaining strict security controls by encrypting data while in transit and at rest.  

Aspera streamlines document-heavy tasks in lending, wealth management, and M&A deals, enhancing efficiency and customer experience by enabling fast, secure transfer of large financial data for seamless cross-border transactions.

IBM Aspera enables financial institutions to transfer, share, and synchronize data at high speed, leveraging its patented FASP® technology. This ensures reliable transfers, regardless of file size, distance, or network conditions. 

Benefits

Regulatory compliance

Ensure GDPR and regulatory compliance with secure transfers.
Deliver sensitive data 100X faster 

Share sensitive data securely with authorized users.
Real-time data streaming 

Transfer financial data instantly for faster decisions.
Sync data across systems

Synchronization of data across global and disparate financial services platforms and systems.
Features
Big data transport and sync

Transfer, distribute and sync huge files and datasets globally.
Large-file sharing across distances 

Accelerate collaboration with postproduction and game development teams.
Automated file transfers

Manage and automate data transfers and workflows to drive efficiency.
Secure encryption 

Encryption in transit and at rest helps drive maximum security, keeping your projects safe.
Data integrity verification

Guard against man-in-the-middle, replay and denial-of-service attacks.
Hybrid cloud workflows

Build highly scalable workflows that run on premises, in the cloud, or both.
Case studies
BASE Media Cloud
The BASE team used the IBM Cloud platform, IBM Aspera on Cloud and IBM Cloud® Object Storage to power the global media distribution portal and provide a centralized storage hub for LCTV’s production partners around the world.
FOX Sports
FOX Sports used Aspera to remotely edit content from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in near-real time.
DMC
The Aspera solution enables the transfer, distribution and synchronization of files and datasets globally and includes tools to automate and monitor workflows—ideal capabilities for DMC’s deadline-driven TV shows.
Next steps

With fast file transfer and streaming solutions, IBM Aspera software moves data of any size across any distance.

