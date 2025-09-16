Transfer financial data at high speed.
In the financial sector, transferring large files such as transaction logs, market data or client portfolios securely and at high speed is crucial. IBM® Aspera® advanced file transfer technology ensures that financial institutions can move these critical datasets swiftly, without sacrificing security or compliance.
IBM Aspera helps ensure fast and reliable file transfers in real time, enabling large batch transaction processing and mobile banking. Whether migrating petabytes of financial data or sharing time sensitive trading information, Aspera enables financial institutions to share confidential financial data with authorized parties. All this while maintaining strict security controls by encrypting data while in transit and at rest.
Aspera streamlines document-heavy tasks in lending, wealth management, and M&A deals, enhancing efficiency and customer experience by enabling fast, secure transfer of large financial data for seamless cross-border transactions.
IBM Aspera enables financial institutions to transfer, share, and synchronize data at high speed, leveraging its patented FASP® technology. This ensures reliable transfers, regardless of file size, distance, or network conditions.
Ensure GDPR and regulatory compliance with secure transfers.
Share sensitive data securely with authorized users.
Transfer financial data instantly for faster decisions.
Synchronization of data across global and disparate financial services platforms and systems.
Transfer, distribute and sync huge files and datasets globally.
Accelerate collaboration with postproduction and game development teams.
Manage and automate data transfers and workflows to drive efficiency.
Encryption in transit and at rest helps drive maximum security, keeping your projects safe.
Guard against man-in-the-middle, replay and denial-of-service attacks.
Build highly scalable workflows that run on premises, in the cloud, or both.
With fast file transfer and streaming solutions, IBM Aspera software moves data of any size across any distance.