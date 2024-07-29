Carbon123 is an enterprise ESG SaaS platform that helps SMEs in your value chain (Scope 3) capture, track and managed emissions and integrate them to your enterprise ESG platform. Value chain participants can- Caputure and manage their own ESG metrics- Create emissions reduction plans aligned with carbon neutral goals. - Dashboard their plans for stakeholders and link them to your enterprise ESG solution, supporting national targets.



