Provided by ISW
Carbon123 provides an enterprise ESG solution that connects directly to the ESG data of your supply chain.
Overview

Carbon123 is an enterprise ESG SaaS platform that helps SMEs in your value chain (Scope 3) capture, track and managed emissions and integrate them to your enterprise ESG platform. Value chain participants can- Caputure and manage their own ESG metrics- Create emissions reduction plans aligned with carbon neutral goals. - Dashboard their plans for stakeholders and link them to your enterprise ESG solution, supporting national targets.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Financial Markets
  • Life sciences
  • Chemicals and petroleum
  • Electronics
  • Insurance
  • Government, Federal
  • Telecommunications
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Retail
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Travel and Transportation
  • Consumer products
  • Wholesale Distribution & Services
  • Computer Services
  • Education
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Professional Services
  • Healthcare providers
  • Construction and engineering
  • Agriculture
  • Hospitality
  • Real Estate
  • Machinery
  • Public safety and policing
  • Social services
  • Mining and extraction
  • Mining and metals
  • Oil and gas
  • Topics
  • Analytics
  • Automation
  • Business operations
  • Consulting
  • Data storage
  • Environmental issues
  • Industry-related topics
  • Services
  • Other
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - Canada, United States of America
  • Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Belgium
  • Oceania - Australia, New Zealand
Benefits Activate Scope 3 Engagement
Enable meaningful climate action across your value chain by helping SMEs create and align emissions plans with your enterprise ESG strategy.
Transparent Stakeholder Reporting
value chain can publish dashboards to share their reduction plans, providing visibility and building trust with customers, investors, and regulators.
Streamlined ESG Integration
Easily link supplier action plans into your enterprise ESG system, simplifying Scope3 reporting and demonstrating end-to-end sustainability leadership
Key features
Each value chain participant can publish a shareable dashboard to showcase their targets, actions, and progress to stakeholders and the public.
Gain centralized visibility into supplier emissions performance with roll-up dashboards and benchmarking across your value chain.
Ensure SME plans align with your enterprise’s carbon targets and standards like ASRS, TCFD, and SBTi, supporting defensible climate disclosures.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.