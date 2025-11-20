GlassHouse Systems helps a retailer streamline deployments and cut costs with IBM Power Virtual Server
It is no surprise that technology drives modern retail. But when systems lag, so does the business. To keep track in this digital landscape, companies need to react fast to possible bottlenecks.
A leading auto parts retailer with hundreds of locations across the United States built a custom point-of-sale and warehouse management infrastructure to support store-level operations. While initially these systems were reliable and tailored to the retailer’s needs, the deployment process was slow and resource-intensive, often taking several weeks or even months to onboard a single new store. This lag created a blockage that drove up operational costs, threatening the company’s aggressive expansion goals.
The auto parts retailer needed a way to centralize its infrastructure, streamline deployments and reduce the time and expense associated with scaling. At the same time, the company needed to ensure robust protection of both store-level and corporate data.
These challenges prompted the company to explore modernization strategies, which meant finding a trusted partner to help them grow faster, smarter and more securely.
in infrastructure costs
to support retail operations and reduce latency
versus weeks or days
To overcome deployment delays and rising costs, the retailer partnered with GlassHouse Systems, a trusted IBM Platinum Business Partner that specializes in hybrid cloud and cybersecurity solutions. Alex Talmor, president of GlassHouse Systems, comments, “Our client needed a stable, scalable and flexible platform to support rapid nationwide growth with confidence. As a global leader in [providing IBM®] Power® Virtual Server services, we help organizations extend their environments to the cloud and use its increased agility. IBM Power Virtual Server capabilities, combined with GlassHouse Systems’ expertise, enable businesses to regain focus on their own services and growth initiatives.”
The IBM Business Partner migrated the retailer’s previous systems from its on-prem infrastructure to IBM Power Virtual Server on IBM Cloud®. The solution was deployed across two regions—Washington, DC and Dallas—with replication for backup and disaster recovery. By moving to the hybrid cloud, the retailer was able to centralize its infrastructure, improve scalability and reduce latency. IBM Power Virtual Server also offered the flexibility and performance needed to accelerate store onboarding.
“At GlassHouse Systems, we’ve built our reputation over 30 years as an IBM Platinum Business Partner by delivering end-to-end hybrid cloud and cybersecurity solutions. Our deep expertise in IBM technologies enables us to reduce risk and accelerate time to value for our customers,” said Talmor. The collaborative implementation not only addressed the retailer’s current challenges but laid the foundation for future growth
After the migration to IBM Power Virtual Server, the auto parts retailer dramatically improved its ability to expand its presence nationwide. The onboarding time of each new store dropped from weeks or months to minutes, enabling rapid deployment across regions. In addition, the retailer reduced infrastructure costs by more than 40% while improving data resiliency and disaster recovery capabilities. These operational gains positioned them to compete more effectively in the auto parts market.
“Looking ahead, we’re focused on helping customers expand their IBM Cloud adoption, through integrating additional workloads, enhancing security and ensuring data resiliency,” Talmor continues, “With the integration of IBM Power Systems, we’re excited to help more clients drive down costs and elevate the availability of their critical applications.”
With GlassHouse Systems and IBM as ongoing technology partners, the retailer is well equipped to continue transforming its infrastructure and delivering greater value to customers.
Founded in 1993 and headquartered in North America, GlassHouse Systems (GHS)designs, deploys, manages and secures enterprise IT infrastructures both on premises and in the cloud. GHS is an IBM Platinum Business Partner, serving public and private sector clients across industries, which include finance, utilities, education and manufacturing.
