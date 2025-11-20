It is no surprise that technology drives modern retail. But when systems lag, so does the business. To keep track in this digital landscape, companies need to react fast to possible bottlenecks.

A leading auto parts retailer with hundreds of locations across the United States built a custom point-of-sale and warehouse management infrastructure to support store-level operations. While initially these systems were reliable and tailored to the retailer’s needs, the deployment process was slow and resource-intensive, often taking several weeks or even months to onboard a single new store. This lag created a blockage that drove up operational costs, threatening the company’s aggressive expansion goals.

The auto parts retailer needed a way to centralize its infrastructure, streamline deployments and reduce the time and expense associated with scaling. At the same time, the company needed to ensure robust protection of both store-level and corporate data.

These challenges prompted the company to explore modernization strategies, which meant finding a trusted partner to help them grow faster, smarter and more securely.