Home Partnerplus Support IBM Partner support

We’re here to ensure your success and to help you gain maximum value from IBM Partner Plus™.

Support quick links

Request expert assistance, manage existing cases, and find answers to your questions.

 Other services

Ask about questions related to access issues, programs, tools, and other general inquiries.

 Remote dev/test support for non-production

Access technical support, available from 7 AM to 7 PM (CST), Monday to Friday, excluding US holidays.

 Status of open cases

Find helpful tips on how to view and understand the status of all open cases.

 IBM Partner Support Desk

Call your local support desk quickly with a list of worldwide telephone numbers.

 Customer support

Direct your customers here for answers about products, sales, support, and more.
How-to tutorials — Learn how to open, view, and escalate cases using the tutorials below. Open a general support case (3:30) Open a non-production support case (5:19) View your case status (3:22) Escalate a support case
Support centers

Access support hubs and forums across the IBM® ecosystem.

 IBM Cloud® support

Check system status and existing cases, and access all knowledge, guidance, and support for IBM Cloud®.

Technology Lifecycle Services’ Workflow Connect

Create and manage contract/inventory management and approval requests. (USA only).

 Technology Lifecycle Services’ TLS App

Create and manage contract/inventory management requests for Quote-to-Cash (Q2C) representatives.

IBM Systems support

Access the Systems Ordering Portal (SOP) for a step-by-step guide to buying hardware from IBM.

Red Hat® Marketplace

Access IBM documentation and support for listing and managing your product at RHM.
Resources Frequently asked questions

Get answers to popular questions about IBM Partner Plus.

 Troubleshoot product issues

Review known issues, documentation, and support forums.