The masking capability of the Delphix DevOps Data Platform represents an automated approach to protecting non-production environments, replacing confidential information such as social security numbers, patient records, and credit card information with fictitious, yet realistic data.Unlike encryption measures that can be bypassed through schemes to obtain user credentials, masking irreversibly protects data in downstream environments.



