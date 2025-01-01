Provided by KocSistem Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
Pixage is not just a digital signage management platform, but also a digital signage ecosystem offering end-to-end solutions.
Overview

Pixage stands out with its advanced solutions such as menu board integration, video wall technology and interactive screen software. In addition, thanks to the unlimited group creation feature based on province and region, you can manage your screens from a single center and optimize your business processes with IoT device integrations.

  • Industries
  • Automotive
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Energy and utilities
  • Retail
  • Consumer products
  • Computer Services
  • Professional Services
  • Healthcare providers
  • Oil and gas
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Analytics
  • Application development
  • Automation
  • Business operations
  • Cloud
  • Consulting
  • Cybersecurity
  • Data storage
  • IT infrastructure
  • Industry-related topics
  • Services
  • Software architecture
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Turkish
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Asia - Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan
  • Europe - Romania, Bulgaria
Benefits It provides maximum efficiency in screen management by offering features such as advanced content planning.
It provides maximum efficiency in screen management by offering features such as advanced content planning.
Integration with IoT devices
Integration with IoT devices
Content update via remote access
Content update via remote access
Key features
Digital Signage
Centralized Display Management
Digital Publishing
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.