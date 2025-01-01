Pixage stands out with its advanced solutions such as menu board integration, video wall technology and interactive screen software. In addition, thanks to the unlimited group creation feature based on province and region, you can manage your screens from a single center and optimize your business processes with IoT device integrations.
- Industries
- Automotive
- Industrials and Manufacturing
- Energy and utilities
- Retail
- Consumer products
- Computer Services
- Professional Services
- Healthcare providers
- Oil and gas
- Topics
- AI and ML
- Analytics
- Application development
- Automation
- Business operations
- Cloud
- Consulting
- Cybersecurity
- Data storage
- IT infrastructure
- Industry-related topics
- Services
- Software architecture
- Deployment types
- SaaS
- On-premises
- Languages supported
- Turkish
- Regions and countries supported
- Asia - Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan
- Europe - Romania, Bulgaria