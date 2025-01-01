Provided by Datatex Ltd.
SOFTWARE SUITE & TEXTILE VALUE CHAIN Development, Sales, Planning & Scheduling, Purchasing & Inventory, Production Distribution.
ERP solution specifically for the needs of textiles & apparel companies.
• PC – based tools that interface to legacy ERP
• Capacity Planning for Balancing Plants and Work Centers
• Machine Scheduling & Sequencing
• MES / Prod. Reporting / Shop Floor / Data Collection
• Fabric Inspection,
Finance
Costs,Quality Control, Maintenance, Human Resources, Business Intelligence, Workflow
Vendor Portal, CRM, Specific Application, Complementary Apps