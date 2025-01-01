Provided by Datatex Ltd.
SOFTWARE SUITE & TEXTILE VALUE CHAIN Development, Sales, Planning & Scheduling, Purchasing & Inventory, Production Distribution.

Overview

ERP solution specifically for the needs of textiles & apparel companies.
• PC – based tools that interface to legacy ERP
• Capacity Planning for Balancing Plants and Work Centers
• Machine Scheduling & Sequencing
• MES / Prod. Reporting / Shop Floor / Data Collection
• Fabric Inspection,
Finance
Costs,Quality Control, Maintenance, Human Resources, Business Intelligence, Workflow
Vendor Portal, CRM, Specific Application, Complementary Apps

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Retail
  • Consumer products
  • Wholesale Distribution & Services
  • Topics
  • Business operations
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Portuguese
  • Italian
  • Chinese traditional
  • Chinese
  • Arabic
  • Turkish
  • German
  • English
  • Spanish
  • French
  • Hebrew
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Africa - Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia, South Africa
  • Americas - Argentina, Bolivia (Plurinational State of), Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Honduras, Mexico, Peru, United States of America, Uruguay
  • Asia -
  • Europe -
  • Oceania - Australia, New Zealand
Benefits Very effective Planning tools, Effective resource level scheduling, Effective implementations across all functionalities of a company.
 Fully Web based, ERP Solution  Allows flexible article types and article codes.  Allows Management of garment sizes, rolls, containers and lots.
BASE Solution
• Unique product type • Customized code structure per type • Secondary keys • Tailored technical sheets • Dynamic BOM and routing • Recipes
Solution Advantages; Portability – platform independence Web - based
Homogeneous for both internal (intranet) & external (internet / extranet) networks Multi device (monitor, palm, mobile phone, etc.)
Key features
User definable master files Secondary keys User definable product type & key structures Management of collections Different units of measures.
Multiple quality levels. Size / color matrix order entry. Printing designs / variants. Weaving patterns & color ways. Multiple yarn count systems.
Calculation of material requirements by production step Calculation of material requirements by package size Shrinkage / Elongation for each product
Process flow philosophy Management of exclusivity Multiple delivery dates with different location Multiple delivery dates
