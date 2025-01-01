Tech Mahindra's Axilion

Axilon™ is Tech Mahindra’s patent-pending, Gen AI-powered platform for Maximo upgrade assessment. It delivers deep diagnostics of Maximo 7.6+ environments, analyzing customizations, integrations, and usage. Axilon™ automates App Points, scores complexity, and generates T-shirt estimates for time, effort, and cost—empowering smarter, risk-aware migrations to IBM MAS with clarity and confidence.



Industries

Cross Industry

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Industrials and Manufacturing

Energy and utilities

Life sciences

Chemicals and petroleum

Government, Federal

Telecommunications

Government, State/Provincial/ Local

Retail

Travel and Transportation

Consumer products

Construction and engineering

Real Estate

Machinery

Public safety and policing

Mining and extraction

Mining and metals

Oil and gas Topics

AI and ML

Services Deployment types

SaaS

On-premises Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Americas - Canada, United States of America

Asia - Bahrain, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, India, China, Macao Special Administrative Region, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates

Europe - Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland