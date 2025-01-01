Home

Tech Mahindra's Axilion

Provided by Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc.,
Axilon™ is Tech Mahindra’s Gen AI platform delivering smart diagnostics and insights to simplify and accelerate your Maximo-to-MAS upgrade.

Axilon™ is Tech Mahindra’s patent-pending, Gen AI-powered platform for Maximo upgrade assessment. It delivers deep diagnostics of Maximo 7.6+ environments, analyzing customizations, integrations, and usage. Axilon™ automates App Points, scores complexity, and generates T-shirt estimates for time, effort, and cost—empowering smarter, risk-aware migrations to IBM MAS with clarity and confidence.

Gen AI based, Smarter, Faster Maximo-to-MAS Upgrades
Faster MAS Upgrade Planning Axilon™ accelerates Maximo assessments with automated diagnostics for quicker MAS migration readiness
Gen AI based, Smarter, Faster Maximo-to-MAS Upgrades
AI-Driven Risk Reduction Identifies complex code, App Points, and retrofit areas to minimize upgrade risk and ensure smoother transitions
Clear Effort & Cost Estimates
Provides time, effort, and cost sizing with T-shirt models to support confident, data-backed upgrade decisions.
Key features
Automated Maximo Landscape Discovery Scans and analyzes custom class files, scripts, reports, and integrations across Maximo 7.6+ environments.
App Points & Complexity Scoring Automatically calculates App Points and assigns complexity scores to help plan MAS licensing and upgrade scope
T-shirt Model Estimations Generates time, effort, and cost estimates using small/medium/large sizing to guide upgrade decision-making.
