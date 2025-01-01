Tech Mahindra's Axilion

Axilon™ is Tech Mahindra’s patent-pending, Gen AI-powered platform for Maximo upgrade assessment. It delivers deep diagnostics of Maximo 7.6+ environments, analyzing customizations, integrations, and usage. Axilon™ automates App Points, scores complexity, and generates T-shirt estimates for time, effort, and cost—empowering smarter, risk-aware migrations to IBM MAS with clarity and confidence.
- Industries
- Cross Industry
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Industrials and Manufacturing
- Energy and utilities
- Life sciences
- Chemicals and petroleum
- Government, Federal
- Telecommunications
- Government, State/Provincial/ Local
- Retail
- Travel and Transportation
- Consumer products
- Construction and engineering
- Real Estate
- Machinery
- Public safety and policing
- Mining and extraction
- Mining and metals
- Oil and gas
- Deployment types
- SaaS
- On-premises
- Languages supported
- English
- Regions and countries supported
- Americas - Canada, United States of America
- Asia - Bahrain, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, India, China, Macao Special Administrative Region, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates
- Europe - Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland