Cybervault Migrations Solution

Cybervault Migrations Solution

Provided by E-Storage B.V.
This solutions offers customers a cyber protected copy of their data in a 'save' datacenter inclusing Data Migration Kits at ww locations

Overview

E-Storage developed this Data Migration Services based on IBM sw and hw platforms to be able to migrate Custoimer Data at large from any to any location. Worlkloads and complete Data Centers have been migrated. Unique is that it is on the fly. Dat remeins fully available during migration and the proces is full time managed and monitored. This service now extends to offer a Cybersave copy for on-premise or cload data.

Benefits Cybersave Data Copy
This solution offers customers the possibility to make a synchronious copy for cybersecurity objectives
Data Migration Solution ( unlimited)
The offered solution offers large Datacenter operations to move data on the fly from one one DC to another without geographical timits.
Flexible Data Migration
E-Storage employs Data Migration Kits that can be easily attached to existing DC infrastructures and are operational within a day.
Key features
Cybersave Data Copy
Transpoarent and on the fly Data Migration
Synchronious Data Migration form any to any DC

Customer stories

UK Government Pension fund

E-Storage enable the End custumer UK"s larges Government Pension fund to move from

