Provided by Ironside Group
Ironside Analytics Service (IAS) is comprised of a modern analytics platform deploying the functionality of powerful IBM Analytics tools.

Ironside Analytics Service (IAS) provides a modern platform for analytics across functions. IAS enables rapid AI, business intelligence and data management, driving informed decisions and agile growth. Complementing this, on-demand Cognos expertise ensures platform stability and efficiency. Senior specialists resolve issues quickly, while proactive health checks and upgrades maintain optimal performance. This frees internal teams for strategic work, lowers operational costs.

Benefits Enhanced Data Insights & Agility
IA provides deep insights & agile data workflows
Guaranteed Platform Stability & Efficiency
Cognos expertise ensures uptime & performance
Reduced Operational Costs & Increased Strategic Focus
Outsourcing frees resources & lowers costs
Proactive Platform Health & Future-Proofing:
Health checks, upgrades, and expert guidance ensure ongoing optimization and compliance.
Key features
Scaleable offerings priced and delivered to meet your requirements. Optimizing your current and future investments in IBM Analytics tools.
Delivers IBM Analytics functionality and services cost effectively, efficiently & professionally
Annual upgrades, health checks and continuous license utilization monitoring for ongoing compliance.

Ironside Analytics Services

Our people bring the skills, knowledge, and expertise to your IBM analytics platform.
