PRIMEUR DATA ONE® is our Hybrid Data Integration Platform, developed based on +35 years experience in managing the data of the most important Fortune 500 Companies worldwide.

Being able to build our own platform is not something trivial. It is the result of years of solving and mapping integration problems, years of R&D and passion addressed to improve companies operativeness, compliance and revenues. It has been designed to preserve your existing IT systems, know-how and investments.



Industries

Cross Industry

Banking

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Industrials and Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Financial Markets

Chemicals and petroleum

Electronics

Insurance

Telecommunications

Government, State/Provincial/ Local

Retail

Medical devices and supplies

Consumer products

Wholesale Distribution & Services

Computer Services

Professional Services

Healthcare providers

Construction and engineering

Agriculture

Oil and gas Topics

AI and ML

Analytics

Application development

Automation

Business operations

Cloud

Data storage

IT infrastructure

Industry-related topics

Services

Software architecture Deployment types

On-premises Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Americas - Peru, United States of America, Chile

Europe - Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Holy See, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Åland Islands, Jersey