Overview

PRIMEUR DATA ONE® is our Hybrid Data Integration Platform, developed based on +35 years experience in managing the data of the most important Fortune 500 Companies worldwide.
Being able to build our own platform is not something trivial. It is the result of years of solving and mapping integration problems, years of R&D and passion addressed to improve companies operativeness, compliance and revenues. It has been designed to preserve your existing IT systems, know-how and investments.

Benefits Ability to adopt a best-of-breed approach to compose your IT ecosystem
Data One is our modular, hybrid Data Integration platform designed to securely move, transform and keep track of enterprise data streams.
More flexible and cost effective
Adopting our Data Integration Solution helps reducing application maintenance and specialized consulting costs.
End-to-end visibilty
Our Data Monitoring module provides users with full visibility and control over all MFT data, both inside and outside the organization.
Data Mapping and trasformation
Our Module provides quick and flexible any-to-any data transformations.
Key features
Flexible deployment - Supports Cloud, distributed environments and Mainframes in addition to seamless Disaster Recovery support.
Operative platform for all integrators - Single point of control, built-in monitoring, intuitive UI and reusable configuration assets.
Users can easily build Active/Active clusters for all components and scale to very large deployments and data volumes.
Alignment with the highest security standards. Authentication, authorization and audit, data encryption at-rest and in-transit.

Financial - Case History

Our Customer was able to cut operational and maintenance costs while improving visibility on dataflows, with great benefits in terms of governance.
