Asset Equipment lifecycle mobile management solution

Provided by Shanghai Shuju Technology Co., Ltd
The solution bundles Maximo, wireless network communication technology/PDA technology/offline usage/RFID, QR code/bar code automatic identification te
The solution bundles Maximo, wireless network communication technology/PDA technology/offline usage/RFID, QR code/bar code automatic identification technology, GPS positioning, Internet of Things technology, big data analysis technology. The ESA-BP self-developed this mobile APP solutions/mobile platform to realize the mobile, intelligent and visual management of enterprise assets throughout the life cycle, which is widely used in aviation, rail transit, energy, power, etc. Automobile,