AI QA Knowledge Base

We have built a localized internal intelligent question-answering knowledge base (RAG) for enterprises, aiming to address challenges such as inefficient knowledge query and complex permission management in the Chinese environment. This has comprehensively enhanced our clients' business capabilities. This project provides an exemplary solution for the industry and fully demonstrates the core value of X-Power as an IBM partner.



Industries

Industrials and Manufacturing Topics

AI and ML Deployment types

On-premises Languages supported

Chinese

English Regions and countries supported

Asia - China