AI QA Knowledge Base

Provided by XPower(Suzhou) Information Technology Co.,Ltd
We have built a localized internal intelligent question-answering knowledge base for the enterprise.
We have built a localized internal intelligent question-answering knowledge base (RAG) for enterprises, aiming to address challenges such as inefficient knowledge query and complex permission management in the Chinese environment. This has comprehensively enhanced our clients' business capabilities. This project provides an exemplary solution for the industry and fully demonstrates the core value of X-Power as an IBM partner.