AI QA Knowledge Base

Provided by XPower(Suzhou) Information Technology Co.,Ltd
We have built a localized internal intelligent question-answering knowledge base for the enterprise.

Overview

We have built a localized internal intelligent question-answering knowledge base (RAG) for enterprises, aiming to address challenges such as inefficient knowledge query and complex permission management in the Chinese environment. This has comprehensively enhanced our clients' business capabilities. This project provides an exemplary solution for the industry and fully demonstrates the core value of X-Power as an IBM partner.

  • Industries
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Deployment types
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Chinese
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Asia - China
Benefits accuracy
The Chinese question-answering accuracy exceeds 95%.
Processing capacity
Capable of processing table and image content.
Traceability ability
Capable of tracing back to the chapter.
Key features
Automated document cleaning and invoking embedding models to write into vector databases.
Access to the knowledge base content can be controlled based on user permissions.
Using RAG technology, the user's question is retrieved from the knowledge base, and the large model generates a natural language response.
