Cyber Security Resilience

Provided by Barikat Internet Guvenligi Bilisim Ticaret A.S
Barikat offers Hybrid SOC architecture which combines cyber resilience services and MSSP services in connection with mature SOC structure.

Overview

Increased Cyber resilience power by integrating Thread intelligence platforms build on top of IBM technologies(developed by Barikat). Barikat Hybrid SOC structure has an architecture consisting of 7 different functions and sub-activities. Solution has increased its maturity level every day with more than 20 customers within the recent years of practice. Within this scope, we provide <7 days and 24 hours> case and alarm monitoring services.

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Insurance
  • Government, Federal
  • Telecommunications
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Consumer products
  • Wholesale Distribution & Services
  • Machinery
  • Topics
  • Cybersecurity
  • Deployment types
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Arabic
  • Azerbaijani
  • Turkish
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Asia - Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Qatar
  • Europe - Netherlands
Benefits Enhanced Cyber Resilience
Achieve advanced cyber resilience with our Hybrid SOC architecture, integrating IBM-based Threat Intelligence platforms for comprehensive protection.
Real-Time Incident Response
Benefit from 24/7 expert monitoring and under-7-day case handling, ensuring swift detection and reporting of security incidents.
Streamlined Database Security
Simplify anomaly detection on database systems with customized IBM Guardium dashboards, designed for seamless monitoring and actionable insights.
Key features
Hybrid SOC Architecture - Combines resilience and MSSP services with 7-function SOC structure for robust cyber defense.
Integrated Threat Intelligence - IBM-based platforms boost threat detection and cyber resilience with tailored solutions.
Custom Dashboards for Databases - Simplifies database anomaly monitoring with tailored IBM Guardium dashboards.
