Home Partner Plus Solution Solix Enterprise Content Services
Solix Enterprise Content Services

Provided by Solix Technologies, Inc.
AI-Powered Cloud Document Management Solution for Enterprise Workgroups.

View Partner Contact Partner
Overview

Solix Enterprise Content Services (ECS) is an AI-powered cloud content platform that revolutionizes file management for teams in finance, HR, marketing, and engineering. With AI intelligence and automation, Solix ECS eliminates content silos, automates tasks, reduces costs, boosts data availability, strengthens data security, and ensures compliance. Empower your teams to work smarter, access information instantly, and drive impactful results—all for just $99.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Financial Markets
  • Life sciences
  • Chemicals and petroleum
  • Electronics
  • Insurance
  • Government, Federal
  • Telecommunications
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Retail
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Travel and Transportation
  • Consumer products
  • Wholesale Distribution & Services
  • Computer Services
  • Education
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Professional Services
  • Healthcare providers
  • Construction and engineering
  • Agriculture
  • Hospitality
  • Real Estate
  • Machinery
  • Public safety and policing
  • Social services
  • Mining and extraction
  • Mining and metals
  • Oil and gas
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Business operations
  • Cloud
  • Data storage
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • Japanese
  • German
  • English
  • Spanish
  • French
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - Argentina, United States of America, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of)
  • Asia - Bangladesh, Bahrain, Bhutan, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Viet Nam
  • Europe - Austria, Belgium, Belarus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Monaco, Malta, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Benefits Centralize Document Management for Enterprise Workgroups
Put an end to information silos with secure, centralized and low-cost Cloud Document Management
Increase Team Productivity with AI Automation
Leverage traditional AI and GenAI for Document Management, Workflow automation, Document creation, Q&A, Summarization, Analysis, and more.
Automate Information Security and RegulatoryCompliance
Create intelligent policies to automate information governance for enhanced data security and regulatory compliance.
Key features
Low-cost Cloud Document Management for the Intelligent Enterprise starting at just $99/month
Document AI and AI Copilots help automate routine labor-intensive tasks and aid teams perform complex and creative tasks at scale.
Strong governance features such as classifications, file-sharing controls, retention policies, and Legal Holds ensure data security and compliance
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.