The BeX AI Platform is an advanced multi-agent, low-code platform designed to enhance business processes through seamless AI integration. It incorporates IBM's watsonx platform, adding robust workflow orchestration and agentic AI features to enable more sophisticated automation and data-driven decision-making. This platform supports agile business execution by allowing organizations to build, deploy, and manage AI workflows efficiently.
- Industries
- Cross Industry
- Banking
- Industrials and Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Financial Markets
- Insurance
- Government, Federal
- Telecommunications
- Retail
- Travel and Transportation
- Consumer products
- Wholesale Distribution & Services
- Computer Services
- Education
- Professional Services
- Healthcare providers
- Construction and engineering
- Hospitality
- Real Estate
- Topics
- AI and ML
- Business operations
- Services
- Software architecture
- Deployment types
- SaaS
- On-premises
- Languages supported
- Chinese
- English
- Regions and countries supported
- Americas - United States of America
- Asia - Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China, Macao Special Administrative Region, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Viet Nam
- Europe - France, Germany