The BeX AI Platform is an advanced multi-agent, low-code platform designed to enhance business processes through seamless AI integration. It incorporates IBM's watsonx platform, adding robust workflow orchestration and agentic AI features to enable more sophisticated automation and data-driven decision-making. This platform supports agile business execution by allowing organizations to build, deploy, and manage AI workflows efficiently.



