Home Partner Plus Solution BeX AI Platform
BeX AI Platform

Provided by COOLRIOTS PTE. LTD.
The BeX AI Platform by CoolRiots is a low-code, AI-powered solution enhancing workflow automation and efficiency, integrated with IBM's watsonx.

View Partner Contact Partner
Overview

The BeX AI Platform is an advanced multi-agent, low-code platform designed to enhance business processes through seamless AI integration. It incorporates IBM's watsonx platform, adding robust workflow orchestration and agentic AI features to enable more sophisticated automation and data-driven decision-making. This platform supports agile business execution by allowing organizations to build, deploy, and manage AI workflows efficiently.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Banking
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Financial Markets
  • Insurance
  • Government, Federal
  • Telecommunications
  • Retail
  • Travel and Transportation
  • Consumer products
  • Wholesale Distribution & Services
  • Computer Services
  • Education
  • Professional Services
  • Healthcare providers
  • Construction and engineering
  • Hospitality
  • Real Estate
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Business operations
  • Services
  • Software architecture
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Chinese
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - United States of America
  • Asia - Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China, Macao Special Administrative Region, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Viet Nam
  • Europe - France, Germany
Benefits Increase Enterprise Agility
The BeX AI Platform enables swift adaptation to changing business needs with its low-code environment, enhancing responsiveness.
Enhanced Velocity
Streamlined AI workflow orchestration accelerates process execution and reduces development time, driving faster project delivery.
Improved Precision
Advanced AI capabilities ensure accurate data-driven decisions and optimized processes, minimizing errors and boosting reliability.
Key features
OpCode Builder: Design custom workflows using a low-code interface, simplifying operations for non-developers and boosting process agility.
Channel Builder: Create and manage multi-channel communications for seamless customer interaction, enabling rapid deployment and improved engagement.
Knowledge Builder: Build AI-driven knowledge bases for smarter decision-making, ensuring data consistency and enhancing precision in business processe
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.