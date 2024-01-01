Home Partner Plus Solution Rootly OnCall and Incident Response
Rootly OnCall and Incident Response

Provided by ROOTLY, INC.
Rootly is a modern on-call and incident management solution allowing you to automate and consolidate incident response process under one roof.

View Partner Contact Partner
Overview

AI-powered on-call and incident response. Beautiful, modern, and Slack-native incident management platform designed with industry best practices. From your first alert to retrospective — Rootly has you covered. Trusted by 100s of leading companies including NVIDIA, Squarespace, Canva, Grammarly, Elastic, Tripadvisor, and Figma.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Healthcare
  • Financial Markets
  • Insurance
  • Telecommunications
  • Retail
  • Travel and Transportation
  • Consumer products
  • Wholesale Distribution & Services
  • Computer Services
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Hospitality
  • Topics
  • Automation
  • Business operations
  • Cybersecurity
  • IT infrastructure
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, United States of America, Canada
  • Asia - Japan, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Israel, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Singapore
  • Europe - Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Switzerland, Slovenia, Slovakia
  • Oceania - Australia, New Zealand
Benefits Mobile app
So beautiful you won’t mind getting paged. ACK, escalate, bypass do not disturb and more from both iOS and Android
Easy Configuration
Manage schedules, escalations, and PTO aware overrides without the frustration, all within a beautiful intuitive interface that just makes sense
Slack-Native Incident Response Orchestration
Automatically jump into a dedicated Slack channel and we’ll provide all relevant tools and responders in one place.
Automated & consistent response
Step-by-step guidance for any incident responder experience. You’ll never wonder what to do next. Consistency in any incident regardless who runs it.
Truly reliable: multi-cloud redundancy
Rootly On-Call is the only alerting solution built on top of a multi-cloud architecture. Even if AWS goes down, you won’t miss a single alert.
Best practices baked in
Rootly On-Call comes with battle-tested templates to help you set up a robust on-call strategy in no time.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.