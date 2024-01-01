Rootly OnCall and Incident Response

AI-powered on-call and incident response. Beautiful, modern, and Slack-native incident management platform designed with industry best practices. From your first alert to retrospective — Rootly has you covered. Trusted by 100s of leading companies including NVIDIA, Squarespace, Canva, Grammarly, Elastic, Tripadvisor, and Figma.



Industries

Cross Industry

Banking

Automotive

Healthcare

Financial Markets

Insurance

Telecommunications

Retail

Travel and Transportation

Consumer products

Wholesale Distribution & Services

Computer Services

Media & Entertainment

Hospitality Topics

Automation

Business operations

Cybersecurity

IT infrastructure Deployment types

SaaS Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Americas - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, United States of America, Canada

Asia - Japan, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Israel, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Singapore

Europe - Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Switzerland, Slovenia, Slovakia

Oceania - Australia, New Zealand