Developed for peace of mind, TechSafe Solve® secures mobile devices, simplifies management, enhances security, cuts costs, and ensures rich asset visibility.

Currently Supporting:



IBM MaaS360 with Watson

Microsoft Intune



Access all devices via the TechSafe Solve® Portal.

TechSafe Solve® offers a self-service device management solution with full control, user-friendly navigation, and integration with multiple MDM platforms for flexibility without retraining.



Industries

Banking

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Chemicals and petroleum

Insurance

Government, Federal

Telecommunications

Government, State/Provincial/ Local

Computer Services

Education

Healthcare providers Topics

Cybersecurity Deployment types

SaaS Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Americas - United States of America, Canada

Europe - Ireland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Oceania - New Zealand, Australia