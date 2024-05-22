What is data governance?

The goal of data governance is to maintain high-quality data that’s both secure and easily accessible for deeper business insights.

Big data and digital transformation efforts are the primary drivers of data governance programs. As the volume of data increases from new data sources, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, organizations need to reconsider their data management practices in order to scale their business intelligence. Effective data governance programs seek to improve data quality, reduce data silos, ensure compliance and security, and distribute data access appropriately.