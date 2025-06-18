Flashsystem servers video in action

IBM Storage FlashSystem

Enterprise-grade, high-speed, cyber-resilient and simple-to-manage NVMe storage—with unmatched price performance for any size business.

New: Entry-level NVMe flash storage platform with computational capacity delivers 1.8 PB capacity in a single rack unit
New Faster delivery for standard configuration

Up to 24 NVMe devices (3.8 PB capacity) in a 2U enclosure—robust storage performance for midrange workloads
Faster delivery for standard configuration

IBM Storage FlashSystem 5015 & 5045 are SAS-based storage solutions for small to midsize businesses in need of simple, flexible storage.
Faster delivery for standard configuration

Optimize your storage infrastructure with unparalleled visibility, analytics, and end-to-end monitoring for complex storage environments
Faster delivery for standard configuration

Introducing IBM FlashSystem C200, designed for high-capacity workloads

Store more data in less physical space and reduce your Total Cost of Ownership.

High-speed, resilient, easy-to-manage storage

A fragmented approach to data storage can lead to application and organizational silos, complex manual storage management procedures, and unnecessary vulnerability to ransomware, cyberattacks and data breaches.

The IBM Storage FlashSystem portfolio of high-speed all-flash and hybrid flash storage solutions meet the ever-evolving data storage, data protection, data management and application performance requirements for businesses of all sizes. With machine learning capabilities, data reduction features, native integrations and cyber resilience built-in, IBM Storage FlashSystem streamlines IT operations, supports data consolidation and migration efforts, protects your business against cyberthreats, and delivers unmatched value and price performance across the product line.
Benefits
This is a star gradient pictogram.
Superior performance and value

IBM FlashSystem solutions package highly performant, high-density tiers of all-flash or hybrid flash storage with powerful compression, deduplication and AI-powered analytics. FlashSystems solutions deliver up to 100 GB per second bandwidth and <50 microsecond latency— plus inline data deduplication (2:1), data compression (3:1) and hardware encryption without impact to performance.
This is a Security gradient pictogram.
Security and cyber resilience throughout

AI enabled by IBM FlashCore Module 4 (FMC4) detects indicators of ransomware other threats, less than 60 seconds and enables recovery in hours, not days. Robust security features—including secure boot, secure Ethernet, in-line encryption and multifactor authentication—protect your data from IBM to your data center.
This is a management gradient pictogram.
Simplified management

Included IBM Storage Virtualize software enables efficient, unified management across FlashSystem and third-party storage solutions. Manage data storage and migration across products, computing environments and protocols. Integrate natively with tools for ITSM, ITIL and AIOps. Upgrade storage capacity at scale with your business—and without disruption.
Features Powerful computational storage capabilities

IBM FlashCore Module 4 (FMC4) on-board computational storage modules handle in-line compression, encryption, storage data analytics and AI-powered threat detection—all without impact to storage performance.

 Common management platform

IBM Storage Virtualize provides unified management across FlashSystem and third-party solutions, with industry-leading data services for managing security, tiering, replication, application workloads, data migration and much more.

 AI-powered storage analytics

IBM Storage Insights provides single-pane end-to-end monitoring plus AI-driven I/O pattern analysis, threat detection, and advisories on data growth, storage consumption and potential support issues.

 High-performance redundancy

Fully redundant components and network-based replication across 3 sites (local and remote) prevent a single point of failure. IBM HyperSwap maintains 100% data availability even during destructive events.

 Simplified, agile integration

Migrate data with fully integrated system management, application-aware data services, efficient encryption and compression, and full hot-swap capabilities.

 Hybrid cloud enabled

The FlashSystem common software platform extends seamlessly to hybrid cloud storage deployments across edge, virtual and container-based environments.

Use cases

Deeper storage insights Improved cyber resilience More sustainable storage
Case studies
Pskov is one of the oldest cities in Russia
Sonalika International Tractors
Sonalika projected 45-48% year-over-year growth for the next 5 years, and needed updated, reliable IT infrastructure support it. The manufacturer migrated to a robust, scalable back office architecture with 99.999% availability, built on IBM Power Systems, IBM Storage FlashSystem 5000 and IBM TS4300 Tape Library technology.
Valves and pipeline system of industrial zone, Steel pipeline and valves at factory
Genus Power Infrastructures
India’s largest smart meter manufacturer, with over 70 million meters installed, wanted futuristic computer and storage infrastructure that would let it scale without growing pains. With IBM FlashSystem, and IBM Spectrum Virtualize technology, Genus modernized its storage in just seven days, with immediate improvements in storage optimization, speed and reliability.
Cityscape with modern residential area, new apartment buildings and green courtyard with pavement and trees in autumn
Micro Strategies
Micro Strategies, an award-winning IT solutions provider, used IBM FlashSystems 7200, IBM Spectrum Virtualize, IBM Storage Insights and IBM Power® to build a managed security service that helps its clients—including America’s fastest growing mortgage lender—quickly identify and recover from ransomware and other cyberattacks.
Products. More affordability in store.

IBM FlashSystem 5045

Enterprise-class data storage platform designed to optimize performance in mixed workloads and virtualized environments.
IBM FlashSystem 5300

Enterprise-grade all flash array offering cyber security, robust density and extreme performance.
IBM FlashSystem 7300

Powerful performance, expansive all-flash storage capacity, and extensive connectivity without compromising resiliency.
IBM FlashSystem 9500

Enterprise-class all-NVMe flash cyber storage platform for performance and capacity intensive workloads.
IBM FlashSystem 5015

The perfect solution for your near-line archive and backup requirements. With this solution, you can simplify your hybrid storage environment. It offers tremendous value for money.
Compare systems

Explore features and use cases for the most common flash storage products.

Flash Grid product specifications5

IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300

IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300

IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500

Maximum bandwidth (reads)

228 GB per second

400 GB per second

800 GB per second

Effective maximum capacity6

12.1 PBe (8U Flash Grid)

27.1 PBe (16U Flash Grid)

52.8 PBe (32U Flash Grid)

Maximum I/O ports

128

256

384

Single enclosure product specifications

IBM Storage FlashSystem 5000

IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300

IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500

IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500

Maximum bandwidth (reads)

28.6 GB per second

50 GB per second

100 GB per second

100 GB per second

Response times (reads)

< 50 microseconds

< 50 microseconds

< 50 microseconds

< 50 microseconds

Maximum I/O ports within a single enclosure

16

24

48

48

Effective maximum capacity within a single enclosure6

1.8 PBe (1U enclosure)5

3.8 PBe (2U enclosure)

7.9 PBe (4U enclosure)

6.60 PBe (4U enclosure)

FlashCore Module capacities supported

4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB

4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB

4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB

4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB

Use cases
  • SAP 
  • Oracle 
  • Server and desktop virtualization 
  • Production database 
  • Containers 
  • Workload consolidation
  • SAP 
  • Oracle 
  • Server and desktop virtualization 
  • Production database 
  • Containers 
  • Workload consolidation
  • SAP 
  • Oracle 
  • Server and desktop virtualization 
  • Production database 
  • Containers 
  • Workload consolidation

- SAP
- Oracle
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production database
- Containers
- In-memory database

 Explore IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500 Explore IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500

 * Assuming 3:1 compression and 2:1 deduplication

All FlashSystem products additionally support industry standard NVMe modules and SAS-connected traditional hard disk drives.
Market leadership

A Primary Storage Gartner Leader - the 17th time in a row

Learn why IBM is recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision for IBM Storage Virtualize.
IBM Storage FlashSystem wins on TrustRadius

IBM Storage FlashSystem won again the Top Rated award from TrustRadius for Enterprise Flash Array Storage Solutions based on its excellent customer satisfaction ratings.
40% to 90% lower storage costs with IBM FlashSystem

Our customers reported to ESG that their storage costs were between 40%-90% lower when compared to their previous environments, while performance levels were an average of 840% higher than comparative systems.
Winning on G2

Based on users reviews, G2 awarded IBM Storage FlashSystem with Users Love Us badge.

Case studies by industry

Packaging manufacturing Telecommunications Industrial production Computer services Mortgage lending
Next steps

Contact an advisor to get help configuring an all-flash storage solution using IBM Storage FlashSystem for your business needs.

* Based on listed effective capacity of FlashCore Module Generation 3 38.4TB drives vs. the listed effective capacity of the FlashCore Module Generation 2 38.4TB drives.

 

 

