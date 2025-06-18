View product
A fragmented approach to data storage can lead to application and organizational silos, complex manual storage management procedures, and unnecessary vulnerability to ransomware, cyberattacks and data breaches.
The IBM Storage FlashSystem portfolio of high-speed all-flash and hybrid flash storage solutions meet the ever-evolving data storage, data protection, data management and application performance requirements for businesses of all sizes. With machine learning capabilities, data reduction features, native integrations and cyber resilience built-in, IBM Storage FlashSystem streamlines IT operations, supports data consolidation and migration efforts, protects your business against cyberthreats, and delivers unmatched value and price performance across the product line.
IBM FlashSystem solutions package highly performant, high-density tiers of all-flash or hybrid flash storage with powerful compression, deduplication and AI-powered analytics. FlashSystems solutions deliver up to 100 GB per second bandwidth and <50 microsecond latency— plus inline data deduplication (2:1), data compression (3:1) and hardware encryption without impact to performance.
AI enabled by IBM FlashCore Module 4 (FMC4) detects indicators of ransomware other threats, less than 60 seconds and enables recovery in hours, not days. Robust security features—including secure boot, secure Ethernet, in-line encryption and multifactor authentication—protect your data from IBM to your data center.
Included IBM Storage Virtualize software enables efficient, unified management across FlashSystem and third-party storage solutions. Manage data storage and migration across products, computing environments and protocols. Integrate natively with tools for ITSM, ITIL and AIOps. Upgrade storage capacity at scale with your business—and without disruption.
IBM FlashCore Module 4 (FMC4) on-board computational storage modules handle in-line compression, encryption, storage data analytics and AI-powered threat detection—all without impact to storage performance.
IBM Storage Virtualize provides unified management across FlashSystem and third-party solutions, with industry-leading data services for managing security, tiering, replication, application workloads, data migration and much more.
IBM Storage Insights provides single-pane end-to-end monitoring plus AI-driven I/O pattern analysis, threat detection, and advisories on data growth, storage consumption and potential support issues.
Fully redundant components and network-based replication across 3 sites (local and remote) prevent a single point of failure. IBM HyperSwap maintains 100% data availability even during destructive events.
Migrate data with fully integrated system management, application-aware data services, efficient encryption and compression, and full hot-swap capabilities.
The FlashSystem common software platform extends seamlessly to hybrid cloud storage deployments across edge, virtual and container-based environments.
Get the fast insights you need to optimize storage performance, fight cyber threats, and keep costs low. IBM Storage Insights, an AI-powered monitoring, analytics and support service for IBM Storage FlashSystem, provides actionable insights and insight-based automation including continuous I/O monitoring and pattern analysis, intelligent storage capacity advisories and integration with threat response tools.
Detect ransomware and other threats in less than 60 seconds and recover from any attack or outage in hours, not days. IBM Storage FlashSystem uses AI-powered analytics to detect anomalies in real-time, and leverages IBM Safeguarded Copy and IBM Cyber Vault to create immutable data backups and restore production rapidly.
Build more sustainable storage infrastructure. With its energy efficient design and 3:1 data compression guarantee, IBM Storage FlashSystem delivers measurable sustainability gains—including 30% more effective capacity per rack unit than previous models* and 29% less energy use than a market-leading competitor**.
Enterprise-class data storage platform designed to optimize performance in mixed workloads and virtualized environments.
Enterprise-grade all flash array offering cyber security, robust density and extreme performance.
Powerful performance, expansive all-flash storage capacity, and extensive connectivity without compromising resiliency.
Enterprise-class all-NVMe flash cyber storage platform for performance and capacity intensive workloads.
Flash Grid product specifications5
IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300
IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300
IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500
Maximum bandwidth (reads)
228 GB per second
400 GB per second
800 GB per second
Effective maximum capacity6
12.1 PBe (8U Flash Grid)
27.1 PBe (16U Flash Grid)
52.8 PBe (32U Flash Grid)
Maximum I/O ports
128
256
384
Single enclosure product specifications
IBM Storage FlashSystem 5000
IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300
IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500
IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500
Maximum bandwidth (reads)
28.6 GB per second
50 GB per second
100 GB per second
100 GB per second
Response times (reads)
< 50 microseconds
< 50 microseconds
< 50 microseconds
< 50 microseconds
Maximum I/O ports within a single enclosure
16
24
48
48
Effective maximum capacity within a single enclosure6
1.8 PBe (1U enclosure)5
3.8 PBe (2U enclosure)
7.9 PBe (4U enclosure)
6.60 PBe (4U enclosure)
FlashCore Module capacities supported
4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB
4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB
4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB
4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB
Use cases
- SAP
- Oracle
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production database
- Containers
- In-memory database
* Assuming 3:1 compression and 2:1 deduplication
All FlashSystem products additionally support industry standard NVMe modules and SAS-connected traditional hard disk drives.
Learn why IBM is recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision for IBM Storage Virtualize.
IBM Storage FlashSystem won again the Top Rated award from TrustRadius for Enterprise Flash Array Storage Solutions based on its excellent customer satisfaction ratings.
Our customers reported to ESG that their storage costs were between 40%-90% lower when compared to their previous environments, while performance levels were an average of 840% higher than comparative systems.
Providing the perfect platform w ith IBM FlashSystem for demanding new analytics workloads in SAP S/4HANA, helping enhance the efficiency and sustainability of operations in the future.
By boosting the eco credentials and performance of its data center with IBM FlashSystem® technology, the company is playing its part in building a responsible digital world that benefits both its customers and the planet.
Creating a powerful, centralized IT infrastructure with IBM Storage FlashSystem, to reduce costs and foster collaboration.
Driving digital transformation with a scalable virtual private cloud that supports next-generation SAP solutions.
Protecting client data from corruption with various IBM technologies, by creating created CyberVault, a managed security service that helps clients quickly identify and recover from cyberattacks.
Contact an advisor to get help configuring an all-flash storage solution using IBM Storage FlashSystem for your business needs.
