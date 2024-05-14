Abhrajit De — Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Executive Vice President, Information Systems, at Genus — set out to look for a Non-Volatile Memory express (NVMe)-ready storage solution that could run Genus’s home-grown applications and deliver the highest throughput and fastest response time for its enterprise workloads. Additionally, Genus wanted a solution that would make it easy for the company to implement SAP HANA.

With the help of IBM Business Partner BM Infotrade Pvt. Ltd., De found just what he was looking for in IBM FlashSystem® technology from IBM® Storage.

IBM FlashSystem provides the data foundation to accelerate data access and delivery with consistency and ease. Built with IBM Spectrum® Virtualize technology, the industry’s only single-platform family readily scales to deliver market-leading performance, cost efficiency and consistent enterprise-class data services. The platform, designed for security and high availability, functions across on-premises, hybrid cloud, and virtualized or containerized environments, streamlining management and operational complexity.

Additionally, it comes pre-loaded with IBM Storage Insights technology, predictive analytics software that helps users monitor and optimize their storage infrastructure.

As a long-time IBM user, De knew that the IBM FlashSystem array provided the necessary power and speed to meet all of Genus’s performance requirements and would offer a competitive advantage from using Storage Insights to analyze data sets.

“As India’s most state-of-the-art smart meter company, we need a state-of-the-art system that will give us at least seven years of comfort for the organization — five years of support and two years of extension,” says De.

Preparing for the future of cloud

Genus also chose IBM FlashSystem because it supports hybrid cloud deployments. The fact that this system is cloud-ready from day one was part of the draw for Genus over other solutions. It allowed the company to accelerate its move from a completely on-premises system to hybrid cloud or tier data on public cloud, thus optimizing the efficiency of data placement. In addition, Genus has obtained the speed necessary for its future migration to SAP HANA with a system that is SAP TDI certified.

Implementing IBM FlashSystem was a quick and seamless process, according to De. “It was done in seven days’ time flat,” he notes, adding that his team was able to “monitor the behavior of the storage while they are migrating the data from the older system.”