IBM Business Partners provide valuable domain knowledge with storage solutions across cyber resiliency, sustainability and IT efficiency. Feel confident in transforming your business with an end-to-end IT solutions provider that can drive immediate improvements in storage optimization, speed and business continuity.
Explore the India based IBM Business Partners below.
Wysetek Systems Technologists Pvt. Ltd. is a 34+ year old enterprise systems integrator and solution provider with a pan-India presence. It has a rich experience in providing integrated technology solutions with a focus on cyber security, hyper convergence and cloud.
Targus Technologies Pvt. Ltd. provides complete and quality solutions to its clients in all spheres of IT activities. They offer a broad range of services including system integration, network and infrastructure design, solutions for connectivity, storage, office automation, and facility management services.
Integrated Tech9Labs Pvt. Ltd. (Tech9Labs) is a customer-driven and rapidly growing organization that offers an innovative portfolio of IT infrastructure solutions and services. Tech9Labs provides distinctive & effective technology solutions, representing to a wide variety of industries.
Catnip Infotech is new age IT services company founded in 2017 and specialising in strategic consulting, co-creation of breakthrough solutions and services including data storage, data restoration, data visualization and dashboards, AR and VR, ML and AI, edge computing, quantum computing, blockchain, virtualization, robotic process automation (RPA), analytics, big data, IoT, mobility, cloud computing, ITSM solutions and more.
Techcentrics IT Pvt. Ltd. is a provider of IT services and consulting. Their team of highly experienced professionals has over 100 years’ collective experience working for top companies. Techcentrics is well-versed in a variety of technologies and offer services in the field of server/storage, security, networking, back-up and cloud.
Launched in 2010, Unified Data-Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd. (UDTechs) is a trusted IT services partner. UDTech’s highly skilled team of experts is committed to IT efficiency, and to delivering the innovative solutions and technologies that customers need for sustainable growth.
Pentagon System and Services Pvt. Ltd. delivers a wide range of IT services and is a trusted partner for the management of critical business needs, providing IT strategic consulting and managed services. They help organisations manage operational costs; focus data center teams on strategic priorities; improve IT delivery and service quality; optimize risk management and security; & leverage technologies to enable smarter, efficient business processes for a richer customer experience.
Launched in 2010 as a services and systems integration company, VDA Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd. has grown into one of India’s best-known It solutions providers. Their areas of expertise include cloud computing & server consolidation, using high-end RISC & Intel processors, cloud solutions, enterprise storage solutions, DR-BCP, cyber security solutions and overall data lifecycle management.
