Sonalika International Tractors Ltd.

It’s hard to plan for the future when you don’t know where you are. And businesses today — at least those with a focus on performance and growth — are investing heavily in solutions and technologies that let them convert the data at hand into actionable intelligence that can be used to plan for and drive the future.

Sonalika is one of those businesses. A leader in the agriculture mechanization industry, the manufacturer wanted to update the systems that managed its critical back-office tasks, particularly those related to financials.

“We’ve had an SAP landscape for the past 20 years,” explains Swapan Gayen, Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Sonalika. “And we wanted to move forward with SAP S/4HANA. If we are going to continue to be a leader, we need to have strong processes — strong decision-making systems. We need to be able to routinely revamp what we are doing.”

But there was a wrinkle for this planned improvement: the company’s existing growth.

“For the last three years, our business has been growing dramatically,” notes Gayen. “In 2017, we grew by 31%. In 2018 and 2019, we grew 42% each year. So far in 2020, we are growing around 80%, and we expect 45% – 48% year-over-year growth over the next five years.”

And while this growth was a source of celebration within the business, keeping pace with the continued — and projected — expansion was proving difficult when it came to the company’s IT infrastructure.

“With the current business momentum that we have, our outdated systems could not keep up,” adds Gayen. “The existing equipment was quite old. We purchased it seven to eight years ago, and it was difficult to maintain to appropriate levels of business continuity, risk and reliability just for what we were doing at the time. Unless we changed that, we would not be able to move forward.”