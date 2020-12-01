IBM LTO 9 tape storage solutions are designed with more than two decades of data protection and storage innovation. With more energy-efficient storage capacity than ever before, they provide high levels of confidence that your data is safe, secure and protected against cyber threats.
Full range of tape storage capabilities including drives, autoloaders, libraries, virtual tape systems, and IBM Spectrum® Archive software.
Simple, cost-effective tape-based data storage technology is virtually impervious to cyberattacks and is already in your data center.
Tape combines long product lifecycles with low embedded and operational carbon
footprint to support your sustainability initiatives.
Eliminate the ransomware cycle of infection and re-infection by creating a data copy
that is essentially impossible for hackers to corrupt.
Improve storage economics and data security in mission-critical hybrid cloud environments.
IBM LTO® tape drives with air-gapped technology
Offers 18 TB maximum format capacity (native). Other format capacities (native) are 12 TB (LTO-8). Provides 400 MB/s native data rate drive performance.
Offers 18 TB maximum format capacity (native). Other format capacities (native) are 12 TB (LTO-8). Provides 350 MB/s native data rate drive performance.
IBM TS1100 tape drives, air-gap with increased capacity
Offers 20 TB (JE), 15 TB (JD) maximum format capacity (native). Other format capacities (native) are 10 TB (JD), 7 TB (JC). Provides 400 MB/s native data rate drive performance. Includes FC-16 Gb, ethernet 10Gb, or SAS 12Gb interface attachment.
Offers 10 TB (JD), 7 TB (JC) maximum format capacity (native). Other format capacities (native) are 4 TB (JC). Provides 360 MB/s native data rate drive performance.
IBM tape portfolio, protect data and reduce storage costs
Preserve and protect your data with sustainable, cyber-resilient, ultra-high-density tape storage. Offers a maximum capacity of 27.8 PB uncompressed with LTO 9. The drive type is LTO FH. Maximum number of drives is 14.
Offers a maximum capacity of 417 PB with LTO 9 and 351 PB with TS1160 . The drive types are LTO and/or TS1100. Maximum number of drives is 128.
Offers a maximum capacity of 5.4 PB with LTO 9. The drive types are LTO FH and HH. Maximum number of drives is 21.
Offers a maximum capacity of 162 TB with LTO-8. The drive types are LTO HH and SAS. Maximum number of drives is 1.
Deploy up to four storage devices in a 1U space in a 19-inch rack. Enable the performance and capacity enhancements of half-high Linear Tape-Open (LTO)® Ultrium®, DVD-RAM or removable disk drives.
Superior quality tape media, designed to preserve your storage at the lowest possible cost.
Optimize archival costs with physical air gap protection and an intuitive management
system. Get direct, graphical access to data stored in IBM tape drives and libraries.
IBM Spectrum® Archive makes tape storage as easy as disk storage by incorporating
the Linear Tape File System (LTFS) format standard for reading, writing and exchanging
metadata.
The second-largest bank in Brazil creates a new way of banking, focused on consumers
and their need for always-on, mobile services supported with an innovative, reliable and secure storage platform.
This medical center accelerated data migrations by 99% , streamlined governance and simplified backups by migrating to a centralized storage platform based on IBM Spectrum Storage solutions.
After Hurricanes Irma and Maria, the Department of the Treasury of Puerto Rico
deploys a continuous availability solution to maximize uptime and resume operations
quickly if disaster strikes.
Tests confirm the advantages of combining tape, flash and software-defined storage in a single, low-cost solution.
Learn how Recommended Access Order (RAO) in LTO enhances tape performance and increases capacity to help you respond to your storage needs.
New IBM, FUJIFILM Corporation prototype breaks world record, delivers record 27X more areal density than today’s tape drives.
Get the cost-effective capacity, security and scalability to help satisfy your data storage requirements in the exabyte era.
Solve your media and entertainment storage challenges with IBM tape and IBM Spectrum Archive.
Learn how IBM tape storage delivers secure, cost-effective content storage management for digital media with our media partners.
IBM Storage Expert Care offers a simplified, standardized approach to service and support for select IBM Storage systems, helping optimize system availability and reduce costs.
IBM provides support and services for IBM Storage products and solutions to help clients plan, deploy, support, optimize and refresh their IBM Storage solutions.