Discover Hybrid Cloud HPC solutions from IBM to capably meet today’s business needs. IBM offers a complete portfolio of integrated high-performance computing (HPC) solutions for hybrid cloud, which give you the flexibility to manage compute-intensive workloads on premises and/or in the cloud. With IBM solutions for HPC, you can realize faster time to value and optimize performance—while lowering costs associated with compute-intensive calculations, simulation modeling and regulatory requirements.

Benefits

Elevated performance

Use the latest compute and accelerators to power HPC and deep learning with our bare metal and virtual servers, while mixing and matching the right infrastructure.
Better cost control

Pay only for the compute power used for bare metal and virtual server instances, with a cloud model that eliminates idle on-premises capacity and improves utilization.
Improved time to market

Choose from IaaS and HPC software solutions to configure, deploy and burst powerful HPC workloads with complete automation and an integrated user experience.
Faster innovation

Get cloud security and pervasive encryption, AI, automation and GPUs—along with IBM’s HPC algorithm development expertise.
Customized management

With our wealth of experience, IBM is able to provide fully managed services, including cloud design, deployment and Day 2 operations.

Offerings

IBM LSF, IBM Symphony
Provides high-performance, highly scalable workload and resource management for compute-intensive industries—featuring workload-aware, dynamic hybrid cloud capabilities. Explore the demo to discover how fast and easy it is to set up your HPC workloads on the IBM Cloud.
IBM Cloud® HPC
Get automated provisioning and seamless management of your HPC cloud environment, including integrated compute infrastructure and tooling, workload schedulers and high-performance storage. Address compute demand peaks by extending capacity as needed, and pay for only what you use.
IBM Cloud® HPC Managed Service
The industry’s only fully managed service provides a full-stack HPC compute environment with always-on operations. IBM manages deployment, operations and app performance optimization with deep expertise, predictable monthly pricing and continuity of business, assured with SLAs.
IBM Storage Scale
Provides enterprise-grade High Performance File System (HPFS) for workloads that need low-latency data access, and for managing petabytes of expanding data with universal access.
IBM® Aspera®
Quickly and reliably shares files and data sets of any size and type, at speeds of up to hundreds of times faster than FTP and HTTP, without saturating your network.
IBM POWER Servers
IBM POWER9™ is the only processor with state-of-the-art I/O subsystem technology—including next-generation NVIDIA NVLink, PCIe Gear, and OpenCAPI—to solve your toughest challenges.

HPC solutions

Use cases

Financial services
  • Monte Carlo simulations
  • Risk analysis
  • Fraud detection
 Learn more about serverless computing in financial services HPC (779 KB) Electronic design automation
  • Optical proximity correction
  • Design rule checking (DRC)
  • Simulations (such as timing analyses)
 Learn more about the Synopsys and IBM partnership Life sciences
  • Genome processing and sequencing
  • Pharmaceutical design
  • Molecular modeling
  • Protein docking
 Film, media and gaming
  • Rendering
  • Computer-aided graphics
  • Computer-generated images
  • Transcoding and encoding
  • Image analysis and processing
 Government and defense
  • Intelligence work
  • Fraud analysis
  • Climate modeling
  • Weather forecasting
  • Energy research
 Oil and gas
  • Seismic data processing
  • Reservoir simulation and modeling
  • Geospatial analytics
  • Terrain mapping
  • Wind simulation

Next steps

Reach out now to discover Hybrid Cloud HPC solutions from IBM and see how it was designed to meet today’s evolving business needs—and tomorrow’s.

