Center for Internet Security® (CIS) BenchmarksTM are a collection of industry best practices for securely configuring IT systems, software and networks. Benchmark guidance is informed by CIS controls that map to other security frameworks, including HIPAA, the ISO 27000 family, NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) Cybersecurity Framework (CSF), NIST SP 800-53, PCI DSS, and others. IBM Cloud supports the development of CIS benchmarks.
Reports and Other Documentation
The CIS IBM Cloud® Foundations Benchmark is available to help clients securely adopt IBM Cloud services for executing digital transformation strategies with compliance management consistency. The benchmark controls can be configured to monitor resources through the IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center, which has also been awarded CIS security software certification.