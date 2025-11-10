Outcome paragraphs (900 characters or less, including spaces): NAMI has transformed Unipol’s operations with immediate and long-term impact. Event response times dropped from 20 minutes to just 90 seconds, accelerating resolution and reducing disruption. In two months, NAMI analyzed over 800 system events, autonomously resolving many and escalating only 538. Previously, Unipol’s control room monitored just 26% of events in near real-time. Since June 2025, NAMI has taken over 100%, freeing technical teams to focus on higher-value, strategic initiatives.

Operational efficiency has significantly improved, with time for accounting and claims processes reduced from 21 to 18 hours, while incident handling time has dropped by 90%, enabling technical teams to analyze data more quickly. By integrating over a dozen monitoring systems into a unified data lake, NAMI fostered real-time monitoring, predictive analytics and automated reporting, enhancing decision-making.

Looking ahead, Unipol plans to expand NAMI with full event automation, AI-driven process transformation, and hybrid cloud support—evolving toward enhanced infrastructure with IBM z17™ technology to enable continuous optimization and intelligent business evolution.