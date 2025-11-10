Unipol partners with IBM to reshape IT operations for enterprise-wide AI adoption
Unipol Assicurazioni S.p.A., a leading insurance provider in Italy, reached a pivotal point in their digital transformation journey. To meet growing operational demands and avoid stagnation, Unipol embraced intelligent automation and set out to build a secured, scalable IT foundation. This new infrastructure would not only streamline existing operations but also empower faster, data-informed decision-making and support long-term business agility.
To modernize IT operations and facilitate enterprise-wide AI adoption, Unipol partnered with IBM to develop next automation monitoring insurance (NAMI), an AI-powered automation platform built on the IBM watsonx® ecosystem. IBM® watsonx.ai® AI studio, enabled generative AI use cases tailored to Unipol’s operational needs, with natural language interfaces integrated with tools for instant insights and streamlined workflows.
Supporting these capabilities were the IBM watsonx Orchestrate® solution for agentic AI workflows and intuitive natural language interactions, IBM Cloud Pak® for Data preparation and IBM Cloud Pak for AIOps for real-time monitoring and predictive analytics. Initially built on IBM Cloud®, the solution was migrated to a hybrid cloud using the Red Hat® OpenShift® Platform, empowering scalability and deployment flexibility. To meet Unipol’s governance standards, IBM Fusion Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) provided the needed on-prem architecture.
NAMI uses a multi-model approach—combining Meta’s Llama, Mistral’s Pixtral AI and IBM Granite® foundation models—to match models to the right task.
Outcome paragraphs (900 characters or less, including spaces): NAMI has transformed Unipol’s operations with immediate and long-term impact. Event response times dropped from 20 minutes to just 90 seconds, accelerating resolution and reducing disruption. In two months, NAMI analyzed over 800 system events, autonomously resolving many and escalating only 538. Previously, Unipol’s control room monitored just 26% of events in near real-time. Since June 2025, NAMI has taken over 100%, freeing technical teams to focus on higher-value, strategic initiatives.
Operational efficiency has significantly improved, with time for accounting and claims processes reduced from 21 to 18 hours, while incident handling time has dropped by 90%, enabling technical teams to analyze data more quickly. By integrating over a dozen monitoring systems into a unified data lake, NAMI fostered real-time monitoring, predictive analytics and automated reporting, enhancing decision-making.
Looking ahead, Unipol plans to expand NAMI with full event automation, AI-driven process transformation, and hybrid cloud support—evolving toward enhanced infrastructure with IBM z17™ technology to enable continuous optimization and intelligent business evolution.
Unipol Assicurazioni S.p.A., founded in 1963 and headquartered in Bologna, Italy, is one of the country’s leading insurance groups. Serving 16.8 million customers through Italy’s largest agency network, Unipol offers a comprehensive range of services—including auto, home, health, life and asset management. With a workforce of over 12,000 employees, the company delivers innovative solutions tailored to both individuals and businesses.
