What is a customer profile?

In building a customer profile, an organization must do customer profiling. This includes collecting information about customer segments, such as demographics, psychographic data, purchasing preferences and pain points.

The purpose of customer profiling is to help an organization learn who their customers are and how to best serve them. It’s an in-depth analysis of who the general audience is, what they like, what they dislike, who they are and what they want.

Profiles can help lower customer churn, develop a better pricing strategy, and help with product development teams looking to better align with customer needs. A Gartner online survey found 84% of customer service leaders found customer data and analytics to be “very or extremely important.”1

The overall goal is for an organization to use customer profiles as fuel to make a more targeted individual customer experience, increase customer loyalty and thus improve the bottom line.