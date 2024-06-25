Line illustration for automation leadspace that shows products

Simplify operations and drive improved developer and SRE productivity
Optimize the performance and cost of IT infrastructure

Automate application performance management with zero sample tracing

Connect technology investment to business outcome

Increased productivity and cost-effective decision-making

Only 54% of AI projects make it from pilot to production, and the ROI on enterprise-wide initiatives averages 5.9%, well below the typical 10% cost of capital. To be impactful, AI should integrate into existing workflows and systems, automating key processes across business and IT – for growth and cost reduction.

We can help you prioritize the most rewarding opportunities to streamline work, increase operational efficiency and improve customer experiences – and then put those opportunities into action and optimize for continuous improvement.

For leaders who prefer to reduce the number of vendors they buy from, you can take advantage of our complete, yet flexible, portfolio of essential integration, AI and automation technology plus our expert support for improving business and IT performance.

Client stories

A multinational manufacturer saves over USD 650,000 in wasted cloud cost and dramatically cuts IT service tickets.

