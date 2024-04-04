What is transaction management?

Transaction management software for workflow automation is a critical part of any industry that involves transaction processing, including ecommerce, finance, hospitality and any business that requires accurate database management.

Critically, transaction management software relies on the concept of atomicity to define a singular transaction as a set series of operations that must all be completed, or none are considered to be completed. In other words, to maintain data consistency, a transaction management system ensures that a transaction can never be partially completed.

For example, when a person attempts to withdraw money from an ATM, transaction management software processes the necessary database queries and changes in order to check their account balance, subtract the requested amount, update the bank’s records and release the dispensed cash. All of these steps are considered one new transaction, and the transaction management system ensures that the entire process is completed to prevent any inconsistencies in the bank’s database and preserve an accurate ledger.

During a transaction, the state of the correlating database is in flux and considered to be inconsistent. During this time, a transaction may perform any number of read and/or write operations by either reading the database to provide information (such as checking a bank account balance) and/or writing new information to the database (such as updating an account balance after a withdrawal). Only once the transaction is fully completed can the database return to a new consistent state.