What is IT management?

Overseeing current IT projects and operations will always be part of an IT management mandate. But today's CIOs need to use technology in new, innovative ways to help the business keep pace with rapid change.

IT management software and tools can help. Data and analytics, as well as cloud, are some of the areas CIOs have pursued. At the same time, they’re looking at AI, Internet of Things (IoT) and more to prepare for the future.



Analytics



An analytics solution can mine terabytes of operational data quickly to find the root cause of service impacts. It helps identify potential bottlenecks, predict outages and drive greater efficiency. Organizations gain insights into data or processing issues, negative IT trends and anomalies–making it easier to take steps to avoid system chaos.



Beyond in-house optics, analytics provide insights to help enterprises better understand their customers, which in turn can drive business strategy.



Cloud computing



Cloud services offer scalability, data security, data recovery services and more. Using the cloud can improve efficiencies and reduce infrastructure costs. It can benefit all aspects of the business, from operations to finance, and help position the organization for transformative cloud-based solutions in the future.



Many enterprises host core business applications on mainframes, which process millions of transactions each day. Cloud enablement helps IT departments modernize their mainframe systems, while freeing up CIOs to focus on other priorities. Organizations benefit from higher levels of productivity and performance with less overhead.



AI and cognitive computing



AI systems analyze data, learn and predict problems to help IT managers deliver better service quality. As well, AI-based chatbots can function as virtual agents, talking with users to resolve technical issues. Customers can also use them to learn about products and services. Moving ahead, cognitive computing might become vital to helping enterprises manage IT and accelerate innovation.



IoT



IoT platforms collect and analyze data from devices and sensors, helping to proactively resolve issues and improve productivity. IT managers can quickly derive insights into what the organization is doing right–and what it might be doing better.



Cognitive learning further enables the business to unlock IoT value. For one, it might combine multiple data streams to identify patterns and provide more context than would otherwise be available. Intelligent sensors too have the potential to self-diagnose and adapt to their environment without the need for human intervention.