What is a dual in-line memory module (DIMM)?

Essentially, a DIMM is a type of RAM module that uses a specific type of pin connector to add multiple RAM chips to a computer system in such a way that efficiently increases central processing unit (CPU), data transfer and throughput speeds without increasing power consumption. Computer systems use RAM to temporarily store data that is currently being used to perform real-time operations. Demanding applications, such as rendering digital video or online gaming, require a lot of RAM. Computer systems with insufficient RAM run slowly or time out.

Generally, fast, more expensive forms of data storage, like RAM, are referred to as memory, while stable, cheaper storage hardware or components are referred to as storage. Computers use storage to hold most data, especially things like application files, documents and/or media that may not be currently needed. Computers use memory, or RAM, to access and manage data and files that are relevant or necessary to moment-to-moment activities and functions.

Most RAM is considered to be a volatile form of memory because it requires constant electricity to store data and will lose all stored data should the system lose power. That’s why computers use non-volatile forms of memory that don’t require constant power, such as solid-state hard drives, for long-term storage.





The two main types of RAM are static random access memory (SRAM) and dynamic random access memory (DRAM). Developed in the early 1960s, SRAM technology uses transistors to store data, which is fast and effective but bulky and expensive. However, in 1968, IBM researcher Robert Dennard made one of modern computing’s most significant breakthroughs when he invented what would become the first DRAM chips developed by Intel in 1970—an innovation that so tremendously increased RAM functionality its impact is still felt today. While SRAM-type memory cells are still used for some select purposes, DRAM has become so dominant as to be nearly synonymous with RAM, although there are also many sub-categories of DRAM chips, as well.