What is a dual in-line memory module (DIMM)?

Published: 21 March 2024
Contributors: Josh Schneider, Ian Smalley
A dual in-line memory module (DIMM) is a common type of computer memory modular hardware used in desktops, laptops and servers consisting of multiple random access memory chips (RAM) on a single printed circuit board.
DIMMs connect to a computer’s motherboard through a double-sided pin connection, enabling a native 64-bit data path throughput that is inherently faster and more efficient than previous types of RAM data transfer hardware, such as single in-line memory modules (SIMM).
DIMMs are available in a variety of configurations and form factors, most of which are standardized through the Joint Electron Device Engineering Council (JEDEC) to fit into typical DIMM slots–with personal computers (PC) typically requiring a standard 133.35 mm (5.25 in) DIMM and laptops requiring a smaller 67.6 mm (2.66 in) small outline dual in-line memory module (SO-DIMM). In addition to the component’s physical dimensions, DIMMs are also available in a wide range of different types of RAM.
While most modern workstations use DIMM memory chips, the specific type of DIMM best suited for any given computer is dependent on the physical constraints of the hardware and its intended application.
Read an overview of the IBM strategy to help accelerate mainframe application modernization with IBM zSystems and hybrid cloud.
Subscribe to the Think Newsletter
Essentially, a DIMM is a type of RAM module that uses a specific type of pin connector to add multiple RAM chips to a computer system in such a way that efficiently increases central processing unit (CPU), data transfer and throughput speeds without increasing power consumption. Computer systems use RAM to temporarily store data that is currently being used to perform real-time operations. Demanding applications, such as rendering digital video or online gaming, require a lot of RAM. Computer systems with insufficient RAM run slowly or time out.
Generally, fast, more expensive forms of data storage, like RAM, are referred to as memory, while stable, cheaper storage hardware or components are referred to as storage. Computers use storage to hold most data, especially things like application files, documents and/or media that may not be currently needed. Computers use memory, or RAM, to access and manage data and files that are relevant or necessary to moment-to-moment activities and functions.
Most RAM is considered to be a volatile form of memory because it requires constant electricity to store data and will lose all stored data should the system lose power. That’s why computers use non-volatile forms of memory that don’t require constant power, such as solid-state hard drives, for long-term storage.
The two main types of RAM are static random access memory (SRAM) and dynamic random access memory (DRAM). Developed in the early 1960s, SRAM technology uses transistors to store data, which is fast and effective but bulky and expensive. However, in 1968, IBM researcher Robert Dennard made one of modern computing’s most significant breakthroughs when he invented what would become the first DRAM chips developed by Intel in 1970—an innovation that so tremendously increased RAM functionality its impact is still felt today. While SRAM-type memory cells are still used for some select purposes, DRAM has become so dominant as to be nearly synonymous with RAM, although there are also many sub-categories of DRAM chips, as well.
The main innovation of a dual in-line memory module (DIMM) as compared to a single in-line memory modules (SIMM) is the double-sided pin connector.
With a SIMM, RAM chips are shorted together and only pass data through one side of the module. DIMM RAM, however, can achieve a double data rate of throughput by utilizing connector pins on either side of the module.
As the maximum data storage offered by a SIMM is 32-bit per clock cycle, SIMM modules are used in pairs to achieve a standard 64-bit data path transfer rate, with a 5-volt voltage consumption per SIMM. SIMMs offer 4 MB to 64 MB of data storage. As stated, SIMMs have connectors on only one side of the circuit board.
By doubling the number of connectors, DIMMs effectively double the capacity of SIMMs, requiring only 3.3 volts. This innovation does require a specialized DIMM slot in the computer’s motherboard, as DIMM is not backward compatible with SIMM slots. However, DIMM style memory has become the go-to solution for adding memory to most modern computer systems, as a single DIMM unit 32 MB to 1 GB of storage with greater energy efficiency.
In addition to the signature double-sided pin connector, most modern units share a number of beneficial qualities that make DIMM well-suited for many various types of computing.
Within a system’s memory architecture, DIMMs offer independent management of their individual DRAM chips, referred to as memory ranks. Providing access to multiple ranks simultaneously is critical for supporting the interleaving process of multiple operations on multiple memory ranks used by modern processors. For example, a CPU can read data from one rank while writing to another and wipe both DRAM chips once the operation is done, leading to faster processing without bottlenecks.
DIMMs have proven able to provide versatile support for advancements made in memory technology over time, including within the double date rate (DDR) category, which uses strict control of the timing of the computer’s internal electrical data and clock signals to make higher transfer rates possible. DIMM variants are readily available that support DDR, DDR2, DDR4 and DDR5 standards. Additionally, non-volatile DIMMs (NVDIMM) can even support specialized non-volatile RAM options, which can expedite disaster recovery like an unexpected system crash by retaining data even without power.
DIMMs also aid in disaster recovery by supporting ECC methods, such as single error correct, double error detect (SECDEC) protocols that partition extra bits apart from those used in data transfer to verify and correct any inaccuracies that may arise during transmission.
DIMMs have evolved alongside modern computing hardware and are standardized to fit various types of motherboards. Coinciding with the development of rack-mounted servers, DIMM boards have shrunk to fit narrow spaces, reducing data center footprints and enabling portable computing. A few popular form factors include small outline dual inline memory modules (SODIMM) and the even smaller Mini-DIMM.
Depending on the type of RAM, each type of DIMM has its own clock frequency, speed and bus to manage data, address and control lines. As such, DIMMs can offer various data transfer rates to meet the unique demands of any given computer system.
Apart from size, speed, and capacity, DIMM varieties are also differentiated by unique functional features of the DIMM itself, as well as by the type of RAM chips utilized.
Compared to a SIMM, the dual-channel DIMM architecture makes dual in-line memory modules twice as functional as their predecessors.
Furthermore, DIMMs offer many current-generation advantages, making DIMMs the go-to solution for most modern computing systems, which are designed with DIMM slots to support two, four, six or eight individual DIMMs. DIMM buffers help process CPU signals to reduce memory workloads while the dual-channel design allows for the spreading of data across memory modules for fast interleaving of multiple requests. For especially demanding use cases, triple- and quad-channel DIMMs are also available. From personal computing to demanding data centers, advanced DIMM solutions enable cutting-edge computing.
Faster ransomware threat detection for cyber resilience, performance and power efficiency. Next-gen FlashCore Module 4 (FCM4) provides resilient data storage in the event of a cyberattack. Identify and respond to real-time threats quickly with AI-enabled cyber-threat detection with IBM Storage FlashSystem.
Storage Area Network (SAN) solutions connect servers and storage with a high-speed, intelligent network fabric. Achieve high availability, scalability and proven data security so you can focus on strategy without worry. Take advantage of a smarter data center that improves performance, reliability and efficiency.
A data center is a physical room, building or facility that houses IT infrastructure for building, running, and delivering applications and services, and for storing and managing the data associated with those applications and services.
Mainframes are data servers that are designed to process up to 1 trillion web transactions daily with the highest levels of security and reliability.
Data storage refers to magnetic, optical, or mechanical media that records and preserves digital information for ongoing or future operations.
Flash storage is a solid-state storage technology that uses flash memory chips for writing and storing data, known as input/output operations per second (IOPS).
A solid-state drive (SSD) is a semiconductor-based storage device, which typically uses NAND flash memory to save persistent data. Solid-state technology is transforming the storage with high speed flash memory.
Disaster recovery (DR) consists of IT technologies and best practices designed to prevent or minimize data loss and business disruption resulting from catastrophic events.
Respond faster to business demands, protect your data from core to cloud, and streamline insights and automation. Modernize your applications and infrastructure with a frictionless hybrid cloud experience. IBM Power servers provide the agility, reliability and sustainability your organization requires.