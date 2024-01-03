What is a digital workflow?

Broadly speaking, it’s a fancy way of saying that you’re using computers and modern technology to work and taking advantage of all the features of a computer-based workplace to get things done. A manual workflow is one done by hand, without computers and software.



Once an organization digitalizes a workflow, it is often automated to reduce or eliminate human involvement. Often, this transition to digital workflows helps makes processes more efficient and creates time for employees to focus on higher-value work. A digital workflow can be as simple as emailing a PDF invoice to a client rather than mailing a paper invoice, or as complex as fully automating the onboarding of new employees.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, digital workflows have become increasingly popular—and indispensable—as organizations transition into remote work. In a report from Insight (link resides outside ibm.com), the research firm reported that one in three surveyed respondents said that they would leave their jobs if remote work were no longer an option. In a Statista survey, over 60% of people surveyed (link resides outside ibm.com) said they already work in a place where workers have the option to work from home.

In the modern business world, digital workflows are now as commonplace as the manual workflows that preceded them.