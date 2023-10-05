What is cloud cost management?

Companies are increasingly turning to cloud services to manage operations and IT infrastructure, marking a transition away from slower, less portable systems. But cloud migration isn’t without its complications.



While they offer tremendous app scalability and flexibility, cloud services often follow a pay-per-use pricing model where the business incurs costs based on usage (that is, storage, data transfer and computing power). Without careful monitoring and management, cloud bills can quickly balloon out of control.

Market research suggests that enterprise spending for public cloud services top USD 1 trillion by 2026.1 And despite significant waste in enterprise cloud computing expenditures, and the fact that most organizations report struggling to manage cloud spending, most large enterprises—those with more than 1,000 employees—expect cloud investment to increase in the coming years.2

Cloud cost management attempts to address the budgeting inefficiencies that often accompany cloud adoption. When implemented effectively, cloud cost management strategies enable FinOps teams to proactively identify and eliminate wasteful spending, scale cloud resources and automate cost control policies.

Cloud cost management tools take cloud cost management to the next level. Leading cloud service providers, like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Kubernetes and IBM Cloud®, provide cost control features like:



Cost visibility and reporting for granular, comprehensive tracking of cloud expenses.



Resource tagging for cost and usage tracking, cost allocation, chargebacks and showbacks.



Intuitive application programming interfaces (APIs) for real-time usage notifications.



Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning-powered cost analysis and forecasting tools for optimizing cloud budgets.



Cost and usage dashboards for increased transparency around cloud spending and budgets.



Seamless integration with other IT management and DevOps tools.