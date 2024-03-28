What is cloud banking?

Reduced costs

Shifting workloads to the cloud has allowed banks to lower costs associated with data storage and data analysis. Considering banks are required by law to maintain detailed financial records for all customers, this is a significant area to discover value. Cloud banking lets financial institutions shift from an up-front, on-premises data storage model to more flexible, pay-as-you-go solutions that can be adjusted as their needs change.

Enhanced data security and compliance

Because they protect customers’ most important information and assets, banks are frequent targets of hacking and fraud attempts, but shifting financial services to the cloud has made them safer. Modern cloud banking solutions keep customer data safe through added layers of protection, such as encryption and fraud detection. Cloud banking solutions also help banks stay in regulatory compliance with the ever-changing regulations that govern their industry. Finally, many cloud offerings have built-in disaster recovery (DR) capabilities that help financial institutions recover swiftly after a security breach or massive outage.

Increased AI capabilities

Leveraging the cloud has opened banking systems to the power of AI across multiple workloads. One example is in the field of customer data and product development. When a bank stores customer data in the cloud, AI algorithms can constantly scan it for insights into customer behaviors that can then be used to design new products and features. Another example is in the customer relationship management (CRM) space where AI chatbots and virtual agents are already replacing call centers, better helping customers with a variety of tasks, including opening a new account, transferring money and applying for a credit card.

Faster delivery of new services

Because cloud banking is such a vibrant and technologically innovative space, there are new applications and services being designed every day. This means many cloud banking capabilities are off-the-shelf, dramatically shortening the amount of time it takes a bank to offer it to their customers. When a bank that’s already deploying cloud infrastructure spots a customer need that isn’t being met, chances are there’s already an off-the-shelf application available that would immediately improve the user experience.