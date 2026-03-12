A Slopoly start to AI-enhanced ransomware attacks

In early 2026, IBM X-Force discovered a likely AI-generated novel malware which we are dubbing “Slopoly,” used during a ransomware attack. The operators are part of a group tracked as Hive0163, whose main objective is extortion through large-scale data exfiltration and ransomware. Evidence of AI adoption among high-profile cybercrime groups signals the start of a fundamental shift of dynamics within the threat landscape. Although still relatively unspectacular, AI-generated malware such as Slopoly shows how easily threat actors can weaponize AI to develop new malware frameworks in a fraction of the time it used to take.
The observed activity falls under the category of AI-driven malware development, which is arguably more accessible than agentic AI at this current stage. However, X‑Force assesses that this represents only the initial phase of an emerging arms race between adversarial AI and defenders. There are already reports of maliciously used agentic AI and AI-integrated malware, which allow models to make decisions during all phases of the attack chain or during development and testing of advanced command-and-control (C2) frameworks. As weaponizable AI becomes increasingly accessible to threat actors across varying skill levels, the threat intelligence industry—and cybersecurity as a whole—will be compelled to redefine itself.
During a ransomware engagement, X-Force discovered a PowerShell script deployed on an infected server. The script appears to be the client component of a novel C2 framework we named “Slopoly.” It was likely generated by a builder, inserting a timestamp and static configuration values such as a session ID, mutex name, C2 URL and beacon intervals. Although not recovered during the investigation, the builder deployed Slopoly into “C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Runtime\” and established persistence via a scheduled task called “Runtime Broker.”
Analysis of the script strongly suggests it was developed by a large language model (LLM). The code shows similarities with typical AI-generated software, such as extensive comments, logging, error handling and accurately named variables. It contains an unused Jitter function, which may have been the result of iterative LLM-assisted development. Another strong indicator is the fact that comments describe the script as “Polymorphic C2 Persistence Client.” However, the script does not possess any advanced techniques and can hardly be considered polymorphic, since its unable to modify its own code during execution. The builder may however generate new clients with different randomized configuration values and function names, which is standard practice among malware builders.
The script is a fully functional backdoor, and begins by collecting basic system information which it sends as JSON data to its C2 server’s “/api/commands” endpoint in an HTTP POST “heartbeat” beacon. An example beacon looks like this:
Slopoly sends such a heartbeat every 30 seconds, and polls for a new command every 50 seconds (“action”:”wait_command”). Commands received from the server are executed via cmd.exe, and the results are relayed back to the server. The malware also maintains a detailed log file, persistence.log, that rolls over once, as soon as it reaches a size of 1 MB.
According to VirusTotal and a user on X, the C2 server displayed the following login panel during the time of activity:
From a plainly technical standpoint, the script is mediocre at best. In AI-generated software fashion, it claims to be more advanced than it actually is. Notably, the naming of variables indicates the model intended to design the script for a malicious purpose, meaning any model guardrails, if present, were successfully circumvented. X‑Force is unable to determine which model was used to generate Slopoly; however, the quality suggests it was produced by a less advanced model.
Hive0163 used Slopoly to maintain persistent access to the infected server for more than a week. Unfortunately, X-Force was not able to recover any of the commands run on the infected machine during the timeframe of execution.
The use of several additional backdoors during the intrusion, and the fact that Slopoly was deployed during the later stages of the attack indicate that the threat actor likely used the C2 framework in a manner similar to a live-fire exercise style. Soon after X-Force’s discoveries, Palo Alto’s Unit 42 published their 2026 Global Incident Response Report, which called out similar observations of AI use during ransomware engagements. Evidence of a PoV-like use of AI-generated malware among high-profile ransomware groups shows their willingness to adapt, and should send a signal that these could soon become a predominant part of cybercrime actors’ arsenals. To reaffirm Unit 42’s assessment: the introduction of AI-generated malware does not pose a new or sophisticated threat from a technical standpoint. It disproportionately enables threat actors by reducing the time an operator needs to develop and execute an attack.
The intrusion observed by X-Force began with a successful ClickFix attack. ClickFix is a social engineering technique, which uses various methods to manipulate users into unknowingly executing a malicious PowerShell script, by copying it into the Windows Run dialog box. Often, victims are confronted with a CAPTCHA-like verification page, which stores a malicious script into the clipboard and prompting them to press the keyboard commands “Win+R” (open Windows Run), followed by “Ctrl+V” (paste clipboard) and “Enter” (execute script). This initial access enabled the deployment of further payloads as shown in the simplified infection chain below:
In this case, the PowerShell payload installed a NodeJS-based malware called NodeSnake on the system. NodeSnake is the first stage of a larger malware command-and-control (C2) framework heavily used by a threat actor tracked by X-Force as Hive0163. According to our observations, the framework spans a number of client implementations of varying capabilities in PowerShell, PHP, C/C++, Java and JavaScript for both Windows and Linux. These components have widely been reported as “InterlockRAT” (Fortinet, eSentire) but despite its name, the final ransomware payloads may not be limited to Interlock only. NodeSnake typically communicates with its C2 server via HTTP POST and supports the following commands, or a subset, depending on architecture and build:
|ID
|Name
|Functionality
|0
|EXE
|Downloads and executes a .EXE payload
|1
|DLL
|Downloads and executes a .DLL payload
|2
|JS
|Downloads and executes a JavaScript payload
|3
|SHELL_COMMAND
|Runs a shell command, and returns the results
|4
|ACTIVE
|Parses delay and timeout values and changes beacon intervals
|5
|AUTORUN
|Establishes persistence on the infected device (depends on OS)
|6
|OFF
|The malware exits its own process
|7
|UPDATE
|The malware updates itself
The follow-on payload observed in this case is another, more capable JavaScript-based backdoor version identified as InterlockRAT. It supports C2 via web sockets, and a larger list of commands. Its most notable features are the ability to establish a SOCKS5 tunnel, and setup a direct reverse shell on the infected machine.
|ID
|Name
|Functionality
|0x5
|SOCKS5
|Establish SOCKS5 tunnel in new thread
|0x6
|SLEEP
|Set new sleep interval
|0x7
|DISCONNECT
|Disconnect from the server
|0xB
|OFF
|The malware exits its own process
|0xC
|DELETE
|The malware deletes itself
|0x21
|FILE_GET_SOCKS
|Read data from SOCKS5 tunnel
|0x22
|FILE_PUT_SOCKS
|Write data to SOCKS5 tunnel
|0xA0
|TERMINAL
|Setup reverse shell in new thread
|0xA1
|TERMINAL_COMMAND
|Execute single shell command and return the results
|0xE0
|UPDATE
|The malware updates itself
|0xFF
|PING
|Send a single beacon
Both malware samples contain a list of Cloudflare tunnel domains and a smaller list of IP addresses as hardcoded C2 servers.
During the course of the intrusion, Hive0163 used the backdoor to deploy Slopoly, as well as tooling commonly seen in other ransomware incidents including “AzCopy” and “Advanced IP Scanner.”
Hive0163 specializes in post-compromise activity that operates several custom backdoors to facilitate long-term access to corporate environments for large-scale data exfiltration and ransomware deployments. X-Force is tracking various suspected relationships with ex-ITG23 crypter developers and malware developers/operators including Broomstick (aka Oyster/CleanUpLoader), Supper (aka SocksShell), PortStarter, SystemBC and Rhysida ransomware. According to X-Force’s current visibility, rather than operating in silos, there are several dynamic subclusters with access to private crypters, malware frameworks and ransomware variants, likely developed at least partially by members of the group.
For initial access, Hive0163 is known to leverage ClickFix and malvertising and reportedly also relies on initial access brokers (IAB) such as TA569 (SocGholish malware) and TAG-124 (Landupdate808, KongTuke) TDS.
The Windows version of the Interlock ransomware discovered in the incident, is a 64-bit portable executable (PE) file that is packaged using JunkFiction loader. The loader is deployed to the temporary folder in a user profile on the targeted system, typically, in a folder named with a single digit number.
Optionally, Interlock can be executed with arguments to control how it operates or to enable additional functionality. Interlock supports the following arguments:
Interlock will attempt to execute with System privileges via the Windows Task Scheduler if the -s option is provided.
The following command will be executed to create the scheduled task:
The scheduled task will be started using this command:
Finally, the scheduled task will be deleted to remove traces of it:
Interlock will encrypt files in a specified directory if the -d option is set. Otherwise, it enumerates the logical disk drives on the system and traverses the directories on each drive scanning for files to encrypt. It begins to encrypt targeted files on the available logical drives with the system drive being processed last.
Interlock will iterate through the directories on each drive, skipping any directories contained in the following list:
Interlock will also not encrypt files with the following extensions:
Prior to encryption, Interlock attempts to append the file extension .!NT3RLOCK, .int3R1Ock or a similar file extension to each file that is encrypted.
Interlock will attempt to release the file if unable to rename the file due to another process having a lock on it. It will also release the file if the -r option is set. Interlock uses the Restart Manager API that is part of the Windows operating system to identify processes that have locked the file that it is attempting to encrypt. Interlock will use the Restart Manager to stop the process if needed then proceed with encrypting the file.
In each directory it encrypts files in, Interlock leaves a ransom note named FIRST_READ_ME.txt (or similar).
Encryption is a combination of AES and RSA, implemented through the statically linked OpenSSL library (version 3.5.0). Interlock uses AES-GCM to encrypt files via a session key that is generated for each individual file. Each session key is encrypted using RSA with a public key for which the threat actor possesses the associated private key. The encrypted session key is appended to each file, unless the option -u is used.
Interlock will delete itself from the system if the -del option is set. It does this by dropping an embedded Dynamic-Link Library (DLL) to disk in the temporary folder of the user that executed it. The DLL is named using the following pattern with a wasd file extension: tmp<rand_digits>.wasd. The DLL is very basic consisting of a function remove() that is a wrapper for the Windows API function of the same name. The DLL is executed using rundll32.exe:
The same remove DLL is also used with the Supper backdoor and the downloader variant of the JunkFiction Loader.
With rapidly advancing LLM technology, the cost of developing software has already declined significantly over the past year—a trend that is likely to continue. As expected, this affects all forms of software, including malware. X‑Force believes this shift will fundamentally alter the dynamics of the malware threat landscape, compelling defenders and the threat intelligence community to adapt to these emerging technologies.
First and foremost, as widely discussed already, the immediate effects of adversarial use of AI is expected to act as a force multiplier for attackers. This is a numbers game, and is not yet likely to bring noticeable upgrades in terms of malware sophistication, contrary to the AI malware “doom and gloom” hype spread during the early days of AI. However, as evident in traditional malware, attackers often don’t need fancy techniques and implementations to be successful—they use whatever works. Therefore, underestimating this effect is one of the biggest mistakes defenders can make.
On the threat intelligence side, the industry often relies on malware for attribution and for estimating actors’ capabilities. With a rise of ephemeral malware, which can be single use and re-developed on the fly, this equation will change. Disparate, largely similar malicious C2 clients will become significantly more difficult to attribute to a single developer in the future, knowing that the effort needed to create it is just a fraction of what it used to be. Even worse, spotting LLM-generated malware will become more difficult as well. Script-based malware such as Slopoly may still contain several obvious giveaways, but for compiled payloads this is a much more complex problem.
Looking into the future, AI-generated malware is only the first stage in a new arms race between defenders and attackers. The second stage is the use of agentic AI, and AI-integrated malware, which allow models to make decisions during all phases of the attack chain or during development and testing of advanced C2 frameworks. These technological improvements are already being adopted in singular cases, either by highly-capable and well-resourced actors or as proof-of-concepts (PromptSpy, PromptLock, PROMPTFLUX, VoidLink). Similarly to the first stage of AI adoption, threat actors will integrate these into their attacks at varying timelines. While Hive0163 may still be in an early phase of AI adoption, the future potential of state-of-the-art AI technologies in the hands of an already highly disruptive threat actor poses an imminent risk to defenders.
Finally, the impact on the threat landscape will primarily depend on threat actors’ accessibility of weaponizable AI. State-sponsored actors may have access to proprietary AI technology, while other well-resourced actors may use paid AI services (or stolen API keys) attempting to evade their security mechanisms. But most actors are likely to rely on free and anonymous AI access or self-hosted models. An uncontrolled release of technologies without sufficient security measures could unleash a Pandora’s box, which is something defenders should be prepared for.
X-Force recommends defenders:
|Indicator
|Indicator type
|Context
|0884e5590bdf3763f8529453fbd24ee46a3a460bba4c2da5b0141f5ec6a35675
SHA256
Redacted Slopoly script (uploaded to VirusTotal by X-Force)
|plurfestivalgalaxy[.]com
|Domain
|Slopoly C2 server domain (no longer active)
|94[.]156[.]181[.]89
|IPv4
|Slopoly C2 server IP address
|77[.]42[.]75[.]119
|IPv4
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|23[.]227[.]203[.]123
|IPv4
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|172[.]86[.]68[.]64
|IPv4
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|bridal-custody-private-bodies[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|corner-teacher-guam-characterization[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|yen-hansen-cartoon-aims[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|cigarette-assumed-biotechnology-checklist[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|meet-noted-tax-qualification[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|liverpool-patterns-lanes-specified[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|jane-practitioner-lightning-preservation[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|misc-elliott-mouth-leading[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|playback-attributes-interviews-processing[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|postal-ssl-converted-quantity[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|forget-canal-chancellor-mas[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|chronic-dividend-amendments-das[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|planners-mixing-edmonton-endless[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|baseline-include-priority-bar[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|specials-storm-height-warriors[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|safe-accepted-salem-early[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|bits-promotions-turned-editions[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|logan-practitioners-percent-cartridges[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|eugene-examinations-contained-timber[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|moore-cgi-pen-drove[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|screenshots-executive-joins-hammer[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|coffee-lloyd-families-excluded[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|communist-flying-provision-calendar[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|lamp-voters-biodiversity-phillips[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|rpm-chicken-during-staying[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|module-source-tree-diverse[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|offers-listing-screenshot-alpha[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|electrical-protect-molecular-underground[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|silk-lift-porter-correctly[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|wives-bufing-humans-prot[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|describe-absent-operational-seventh[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|edinburgh-packaging-sense-idol[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
|gzip-picked-istanbul-maple[.]trycloudflare[.]com
|Domain
|C2 server associated with Hive0163
