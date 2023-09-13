“Authorized” to break in: Adversaries use valid credentials to compromise cloud environments

The ability to manage the full scope of organizations’ attack surface is key to establishing cyber resilience. However, organizations tend to be more exposed than they realize, often underestimating the potential targets within their environment that can serve attackers’ objectives. Shadow IT and an unmanageable vulnerability debt makes it increasingly challenging for organizations to know where they are most exposed.

According to the X-Force report, nearly 60% of newly disclosed vulnerabilities, if exploited, could allow attackers to obtain information or either gain access or privileges that enable lateral movement through the network. From providing attackers information on how environments are set up to unauthorized authentication that can grant them additional permissions, it’s critical for organizations to know which risks to prioritize, especially when operating with limited resources. To help organizations with this challenge, X-Force Red uses AI for weaponized exploit risk assessment, leveraging the team’s hacker-built automated ranking engine to enrich and prioritize findings based on weaponized exploits and key risk factors such as asset value and exposure.

As organizations focus on better understanding their cloud risk posture, it’s important they combine that knowledge with response readiness by engaging in adversary simulation exercises using cloud-based scenarios to train and practice effective cloud-based incident response. This way, not only can they gain insight into attack paths and objectives an attacker could pursue, but they can also better measure their ability to respond to such attack and contain any potential impact.

