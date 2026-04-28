Demand forecasting is the systematic process within supply chain management that uses historical data, market trends and external economic indicators for demand planning.

Predicting future customer demand is crucial for businesses to manage supply chain operations and inventory planning. With accurate data-driven forecasts, businesses can optimize inventory levels; stock levels are maintained to meet demand and ensure customer satisfaction (avoiding stockouts and shortages) without over-allocating capital to excess goods (minimizing overstocking).

AI demand forecasting takes the process further by implementing scalable AI-enabled forecasting tools and predictive analytics to estimate future demand. These systems can automate the analysis of thousands of variables simultaneously, identifying correlations that a human analyst might miss.

Robust demand predictions contribute to the wider organization’s budgeting and integrated financial planning. Informed with accurate demand forecasting, CFOs and finance teams can manage capital allocation in a cost-effective manner, ensuring cash flow is available for procurement when demand is expected to peak.