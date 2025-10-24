What is dig +trace?

Dig +trace is a DNS diagnostic command that works with the Domain Name System (DNS) and enables full recursive DNS lookup for given domains.
Dig +trace fully tracks the delegation chain for the domain in question. It can go from root name servers, to the top-level domain (TLD) servers and authoritative name servers. Dig +trace helps teams troubleshoot DNS resolution problems.
The most immediately apparent problems would be an outright failure to connect with a certain domain or subdomain, as evidenced by a failure notice screen. Another type of DNS resolution problem is latency, which can extend query times beyond normal human patience.
Average DNS lookup time is measured in milliseconds (MSEC) and tends to fall somewhere in the range between 20 MSEC and 120 MSEC. Optimization efforts seek to further reduce those query times.
Industry newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
In a normal dig command, your DNS server, acting as your internet service provider’s (ISP) resolver, issues a recursive request and checks its local caches for a recent, unexpired DNS record. But that’s what happens in an ideal situation, when everything goes to form.
Administrators turn to dig +trace when they need to go “under the hood.” Usually, you need to bypass the usual query process because something has gone wrong. There’s some part of the routing chain that’s not performing correctly. Therefore, administrators need to be able to dissect and study parts of that chain and its various linkages to find out what’s not operating correctly.
When teams use dig +trace, they effectively disregard what’s been previously cached, so they can run a fresh and iterative query without being routed down old and obsolete pathways.
Dig +trace is useful for troubleshooting because it allows you to see where DNS resolution is breaking. The issue might be in the root, TLD or authoritative level. It can also check whether your domain’s name server records are correct and verify DNS propagation after changes.
The dig +trace process really comes down to four steps.
If the user previously entered that domain name and the computer cached its IP address command prompt (CMD) instantly retrieves the needed IP address. The system accesses and downloads the requested content and the query process ends then and there.
However, if the domain name is new and unknown to that device, the rest of these steps are run.
The dig command seeks out the root name servers for the name server (NS) records associated with the top-level domain (TLD) of the target domain being surveyed.
The dig command investigates TLD name servers to discover the authoritative name servers for a particular domain.
The dig command then queries the authoritative name servers to access the requested DNS records. For example, the “A record” is a resource record that associates a human-friendly domain name with an IPv4 or IPv6 address. Meanwhile, Start of Authority (SOA) records hold the necessary administrative data for a DNS zone.
The DNS response that’s given includes the “answer section,” which is resource records that can successfully respond to the original query (also known as the “question section”).
In addition, the response might also have an authority section that lists authoritative name servers and possibly an “additional section” that contains extra information. Administrators can select exactly what types of records they desire, whether that means mail servers (MX records) or name servers (NS records).
At each investigative step along that path, administrators receive output messages to let them know the status of each phase and if the progression is continuing as intended.
For example, the administrator sees a “NOERROR” message to let them know that there were no incidents in this stage of the test. (Note: That message doesn’t indicate overall operational success or failure and should not be misinterpreted. While useful, it’s limited in what information it conveys.)
It’s interesting to observe that the DNS infrastructure helps support the DNS hierarchy and uses an ingenious system of referrals to assist the lookup process. In this way, if one server cannot usher the query through to completion, it essentially guides the query to another server that aids its progress and extend its journey.
The domain name system used by the internet is composed of different root name servers operating at various levels. Of prime importance are the 13 logical root name servers working at the top level, which are named for the first 13 letters of the alphabet.
Each of these 13 logical root name servers refers not to single computers or operating systems but instead represents a designated authority that governs one thirteenth of all internet DNS query traffic. So, when we refer to “Server A,” we’re referring to the Server A designation, which can cover an unlimited number of individual DNS servers.
It’s also worth noting that the 13 root name servers are delegated to a varied bunch of entities—assorted for-profit companies mixed with university and military organizations. And while it’s true that originally the location of most physical servers was heavily concentrated in the United States, that equation has been rebalanced over time. Now, physical servers are located across the globe.
Here are the groups that maintain responsibility for running the 13 different root-servers.net designations:
Query traffic is distributed evenly across the 13 servers, with no server handling more than another. Regional factors can influence which servers users access most, but overall the traffic is similar, mostly involving requests for ISP addresses.
The reason it takes 13 entities to manage DNS query traffic is that trillions of DNS queries are generated for each year. Some estimations have the total to climb over 100 trillion, but those numbers are educated guesses. It’s such a large number that it really cannot be calculated.
There are a handful of tangentially related issues that should also be addressed:
Discover how separating DNS from your CDN can lead to improved performance, cost savings and resilience. Learn why managing DNS independently allows more control over traffic steering, performance monitoring and resilience across multiple CDN providers.
Selecting the right DNS provider is crucial for managing traffic, ensuring resilience and optimizing performance. Discover the 4 essential factors you must consider, from risk profile and developer needs to managing multiple CDNs and performance requirements.
Learn how managed DNS enhances performance and security, reduces latency and streamlines your operations. Discover the differences between managed and self-managed DNS, and explore the key benefits for your business.
Explore the benefits and challenges of self-hosting authoritative DNS for large enterprises. Learn about the hidden complexities of self-hosting and why managed DNS solutions might be the better choice for scalability, resilience and cost-efficiency.
IBM NS1 Connect is a fully managed cloud service for enterprise DNS, DHCP, IP address management and application traffic steering.
Cloud networking solutions from IBM provide high-performing connectivity to power your apps and business.
Consolidate datacenter support with IBM Technology Lifecycle Services for cloud networking and more.
Strengthen your network resilience with IBM NS1 Connect. Start with a free developer account to explore managed DNS solutions or schedule a live demo to see how our platform can optimize your network's performance and reliability.