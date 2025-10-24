What is dig +trace?

The domain name system used by the internet is composed of different root name servers operating at various levels. Of prime importance are the 13 logical root name servers working at the top level, which are named for the first 13 letters of the alphabet.

Each of these 13 logical root name servers refers not to single computers or operating systems but instead represents a designated authority that governs one thirteenth of all internet DNS query traffic. So, when we refer to “Server A,” we’re referring to the Server A designation, which can cover an unlimited number of individual DNS servers.

It’s also worth noting that the 13 root name servers are delegated to a varied bunch of entities—assorted for-profit companies mixed with university and military organizations. And while it’s true that originally the location of most physical servers was heavily concentrated in the United States, that equation has been rebalanced over time. Now, physical servers are located across the globe.

Here are the groups that maintain responsibility for running the 13 different root-servers.net designations:

Server A (a.root-servers.net): Operator: VeriSign, Inc., which offers internet infrastructure and domain name registry services around the world.

Server B (b.root-servers.net): Operator: The University of Southern California (ISI). USC’s Information Sciences Institute studies advanced computer and communication tech.

Server C (c.root-servers.net): Operator: Cogent Communications, an international ISP that manages a substantial fiber optic network and offers colocation services.

Server D (d.root-servers.net): Operator: The University of Maryland and managed by its Advanced Cyberinfrastructure and Internet Global Services (ACIGS) group.

Server E (e.root-servers.net): Operator: NASA, more specifically the US space agency’s Network and Telecommunication Services (NaTS) service line.

Server F (f.root-servers.net): Operator: Internet Systems Consortium, Inc., a non-profit corporation that supports the internet by offering various software and protocols.

Server G (g.root-servers.net): Operator: US Department of Defense Network Information Center (NIC), which is also responsible for managing the DoD’s IPv6 address plan.

Server H (h.root-servers.net): Operator: US Army Research Laboratory (ARL), which was formerly known as the Ballistics Research Laboratory (BRL).

Server I (i.root-servers.net): Operator: Netnod, a Swedish non-profit internet infrastructure organization predominantly known for interconnection services within Nordic regions.

Server J (j.root-servers.net): Operator: VeriSign, Inc. (See Server A).

Server K (k.root-servers.net): Operator: Reseaux IP Europeens Network Coordination Centre (RIPE NCC), a not-for-profit Regional internet Registry (RIR) devoted to Europe, Middle East and Asia.

Server L (l.root-servers.net): Operator: Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), a non-profit organization that began through a US government contract but now exists as a separate, global-centric entity.

Server M (m.root-servers.net): Operator: The WIDE Project, which stands for Widely Integrated Distributed Environment, this Internet project began through a collaboration of three Japanese universities.

Query traffic is distributed evenly across the 13 servers, with no server handling more than another. Regional factors can influence which servers users access most, but overall the traffic is similar, mostly involving requests for ISP addresses.

The reason it takes 13 entities to manage DNS query traffic is that trillions of DNS queries are generated for each year. Some estimations have the total to climb over 100 trillion, but those numbers are educated guesses. It’s such a large number that it really cannot be calculated.