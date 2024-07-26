By leveraging new technologies and industry-wide best practices, organizations are finding ways to build stronger, more resilient transportation infrastructure. Here are five best practices that are helping them succeed.

Prioritize what’s best for your organization

When planning a sustainable transportation initiative, it’s important to prioritize what your organization needs along with what’s possible for it to achieve with the resources it has. For example, while switching an entire fleet of delivery vehicles from fossil fuels to electric might be a good long-term goal, it may require more of an investment than you can make right now. Converting a percentage of your fleet to electric power is a more realistic first step. That way, the organization has a chance to resolve any issues that arise before converting the entire fleet.

Manage your assets with modern, sustainable solutions

Today, in the transportation industry, organizations are relying more and more on EAM and APM approaches to help them achieve their sustainable transportation infrastructure goals. EAM and APM solutions help improve work management processes, maintenance programs, planning and scheduling, supply chain management and EHS conditions.

Upgrade maintenance programs to a preventive or predictive approach

Like asset management, asset maintenance is also a critical area to address when it comes to building sustainability into your transportation infrastructure initiatives. Preventive maintenance is an approach that prescribes regular maintenance activities to prevent unexpected equipment failures that can result in costly and unsustainable breakdowns. Predictive maintenance takes these activities one step further by using historical and failure data about the asset to predict when it might have a problem. Both approaches help create more sustainable infrastructure than their predecessor—run-to-failure maintenance—because they proactively anticipate and help resolve maintenance issues before they cause equipment failure.

Enhance asset monitoring with Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities

With everything from valves and vehicles connected by sensors and systems via the Internet of Things (IoT), organizations can incorporate advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) into their EAM and APM strategies. Instruments on complex assets like fuel tanks, speedometers and engines gather data and analyze it using AI. This helps ensure that assets are performing optimally and with minimal environmental impact.

Leverage digital-twin technologies to help with planning

A digital twin is a virtual representation of an asset that allows stakeholders to perform tests using simulations that show how the asset will fare under a set of conditions or in the environment where it will operate. Engineers working on transportation infrastructure projects use digital twins frequently to evaluate how a variety of assets like buildings, bridges, jet turbines, automobiles and aircraft will react when subjected to certain conditions, such as a storm, flooding or high temperatures.