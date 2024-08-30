What is supply chain security?

Many of us in supply chain remember the major data breaches Target and Home Depot suffered within months of each other resulting from third-party relationships. Six years later, supply chain security breaches still make headlines – most notably, the SolarWinds breach currently reverberating across the industry. The most recent analysis estimates the average cost of a data breach at USD 3.86 million with mega breaches (50 million records or more stolen) reaching USD 392 million. Given the surge in supply chain attacks in 2020 (link resides outside ibm.com), we can only imagine the impact when the analysis is updated.
So, what’s it going to take to tackle supply chain security?
Part of the challenge is that there is no single, functional definition of supply chain security. It’s a massively broad area that includes everything from physical threats to cyber threats, from protecting transactions to protecting systems, and from mitigating risk with parties in the immediate business network to mitigating risk derived from third, fourth and “n” party relationships. However, there is growing agreement that supply chain security requires a multifaceted and functionally coordinated approach.
Supply chain leaders tell us they are concerned about cyber threats, so in this blog, we are going to focus on the cybersecurity aspects to protecting the quality and delivery of products and services, and the associated data, processes and systems involved.
“Supply chain security is a multi-disciplinary problem, and requires close collaboration and execution between the business, customer support and IT organizations, which has its own challenges. The companies that get this right start with IT and a secure multi-enterprise business network, then build upward with carefully governed and secured access to analytics and visibility capabilities and, from there, continuously monitor every layer for anomalous behavior.”
Marshall Lamb, CTO, IBM Sterling
Why is supply chain security important?
Supply chains are all about getting customers what they need at the right price, place and time. Any disruptions and risk to the integrity of the products or services being delivered, the privacy of the data being exchanged, and the completeness of associated transactions can have damaging operational, financial and brand consequences. Data breaches, ransomware attacks and malicious activities from insiders or attackers can occur at any tier of the supply chain. Even a security incident localized to a single vendor or third-party supplier, can still significantly disrupt the “plan, make and deliver” process.
“A supply chain is only as strong as its most vulnerable entity. The Port of Los Angeles’s Cyber Resilience Center will help each participating member of the supply chain to better protect themselves, and by extension each other.”
Wendi Whitmore, Vice President, IBM Security X-Force
Mitigating this risk is a moving target and mounting challenge. Supply chains are increasingly complex global networks comprised of large and growing volumes of third-party partners who need access to data and assurances they can control who sees that data. Today, new stress and constraints on staff and budget, and rapid unforeseen changes to strategy, partners and the supply and demand mix, add further challenges and urgency. At the same time, more knowledgeable and socially conscious customers and employees are demanding transparency and visibility into the products and services they buy or support. Every touchpoint adds an element of risk that needs to be assessed, managed and mitigated.
Top 5 supply chain security concerns
Supply chain leaders around the globe and across industries tell us these five supply chain security concerns keep them awake at night:
Supply chain security best practices
Supply chain security requires a multifaceted approach. There is no one panacea, but organizations can protect their supply chains with a combination of layered defenses. As teams focused on supply chain security make it more difficult for threat actors to run the gauntlet of security controls, they gain more time to detect nefarious activity and take action. Here are just a few of the most important strategies organizations are pursuing to manage and mitigate supply chain security risk.
Supply chain security will continue to get even smarter. As an example, solutions are beginning to incorporate AI to proactively detect suspicious behavior by identifying anomalies, patterns and trends that suggest unauthorized access. AI-powered solutions can send alerts for human response or automatically block attempts.
How are companies ensuring supply chain security today?
IBM Sterling Supply Chain Business Network set a new record in secure business transactions in September of this year, up 29% from September 2019, and is helping customers around the world rebuild their business with security and trust in spite of the global pandemic.
International money transfer service provider Western Union completed more than 800,000 million transactions in 2018 for consumer and business clients rapidly, reliably and securely with a trusted file transfer infrastructure.
Fashion retailer Eileen Fisher used an intelligent, omnichannel fulfillment platform to build a single pool of inventory across channels, improving trust in inventory data, executing more flexible fulfillment and reducing customer acquisition costs.
Blockchain ecosystem Farmer Connect transparently connects coffee growers to the consumers they serve, with a blockchain platform that incorporates network and data security to increase trust, safety and provenance.
Financial services provider Rosenthal & Rosenthal replaced its multiple approaches to electronic data interchange (EDI) services with a secure, cloud-based multi-enterprise business network reducing its operational costs while delivering a responsive, high-quality service to every client.
Integrated logistics provider VLI is meeting myriad government compliance and safety regulations, and allowing its 9,000 workers access to the right systems at the right time to do their jobs, with an integrated suite of security solutions that protect its business and assets and manage user access.
One of the busiest seaports in the world Port of Los Angeles is building a first-of-its-kind Cyber Resilience Center with a suite of security offerings aimed at enhancing its supply chain ecosystem’s awareness and readiness to respond to cyber threats that could disrupt the flow of cargo.
