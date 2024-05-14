Businesses and private customers around the world rely on Western Union to transfer money quickly and reliably. A truly international company, Western Union processes payments 24/7—completing an average of 31 transactions each second in 2015. As a result, even a few minutes of unplanned downtime has a significant impact on business.

Brenda Gillespie, Senior Systems Analyst at Western Union, elaborates: “Our file transfer infrastructure supports money transfers, wires, settlements and more. When it comes to transferring files with high dollar values, downtime simply cannot occur. Availability is crucial to prevent any delay to client services.”

Like many leading enterprises, Western Union uses IBM B2B Integrator as a flexible gateway for trading communications. In addition, the company relies on IBM Secure Proxy to provide a perimeter to its internal network, and IBM Sterling Connect:Direct® for rapid transfers at speed and scale. To meet demanding SLAs, Western Union wanted to restore these B2B integration capabilities rapidly in the event of an unplanned outage in its production environment.

Brenda Gillespie comments: “We transmit around 20,000 files every day across an extensive network of 4,000 active users with 8,500 mailboxes. Any outage could expose us to risk as our clients and vendors depend on us to transmit our data in a timely manner. To meet our demanding service level agreements [SLAs], we looked for a way to switch from our production to our disaster recovery environment at the touch of a button.”