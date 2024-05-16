Achieve highly available, always-on file transfer operations
IBM® Sterling Global Mailbox 6.0 helps companies address demands for high availability operations and redundancy with a robust and reliable data storage solution available across geographically distributed locations. The solution supports active-active communications for disruption resiliency and disaster recovery in near real-time.
Global Mailbox is available for IBM Sterling B2B Integrator and IBM Sterling File Gateway and designed to work with IBM Sterling Control Center.
Provides capabilities to maintain high-availability and efficient disaster resilience and recovery, including active-active communications.
Real-time data replication eliminating the need for backup databases or custom-built approaches to disaster recovery.
Flexible and configurable geographic distribution options to meet performance and customer-service level requirements.
Enables high-availability of operations through geographical distribution of data centers and near real-time replication of data across those centers. The solution ensures high-performance with little or no downtime and near real time recovery. This, in turn, helps ensure compliance with service-level agreements (SLAs) and that customer service and expectations are met.
Ensures greater resiliency to disruptions and highly-efficient recovery in the event of a disruption or disaster with a purpose-built, multi-data center mailbox architecture. Enables companies to deploy an active-active or active-passive recovery. Ensures disaster recovery.
Intuitive UI makes managing global mailboxes, data replication and recovery easy for IT and operations users — ensuring high-availability and near real-time recovery.
Discover how Global Mailbox helps ensure reliable, always-on performance.
