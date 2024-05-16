Home Business automation Sterling Sterling Global Mailbox IBM Sterling Global Mailbox

Achieve highly available, always-on file transfer operations

Overview

IBM® Sterling Global Mailbox 6.0 helps companies address demands for high availability operations and redundancy with a robust and reliable data storage solution available across geographically distributed locations.  The solution supports active-active communications for disruption resiliency and disaster recovery in near real-time. 

Global Mailbox is available for IBM Sterling B2B Integrator and IBM Sterling File Gateway and designed to work with IBM Sterling Control Center.
Benefits of IBM Sterling Global Mailbox
Ensures high-availability operations

Provides capabilities to maintain high-availability and efficient disaster resilience and recovery, including active-active communications.

 Real-time data replication

Real-time data replication eliminating the need for backup databases or custom-built approaches to disaster recovery.

 Configurable geographic distribution

Flexible and configurable geographic distribution options to meet performance and customer-service level requirements.
Highlights
Enables always on operations

Enables high-availability of operations through geographical distribution of data centers and near real-time replication of data across those centers. The solution ensures high-performance with little or no downtime and near real time recovery. This, in turn, helps ensure compliance with service-level agreements (SLAs) and that customer service and expectations are met.
Disaster resiliency and recovery

Ensures greater resiliency to disruptions and highly-efficient recovery in the event of a disruption or disaster with a purpose-built, multi-data center mailbox architecture. Enables companies to deploy an active-active or active-passive recovery. Ensures disaster recovery.
Configurable geographic distribution

Flexible and configurable geographic distribution options to meet performance and customer-service requirements.
Easy to use and intuitive UI

Intuitive UI makes managing global mailboxes, data replication and recovery easy for IT and operations users — ensuring high-availability and near real-time recovery.
