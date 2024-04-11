IBM Sterling Connect:Direct

Provides high-volume, reliable and security-rich enterprise file transfers

Gain the trusted file transfer solution your business needs

IBM® Sterling Connect:Direct provides security-hardened, point-to-point file transfers to lessen dependency on unreliable File Transfer Protocol (FTP) transfers. It is optimized for high-volume delivery of files within and among enterprises. The solution ensures more reliable movement of files, from batch integration and movement of large images or catalogs, to synchronization with remote locations. Sterling Connect:Direct also supports hybrid cloud deployment through certified containers which ensures easy and consistent deployment life-cycle management.

Benefits of IBM Sterling Connect:Direct
Reliable file delivery

Provides automated scheduling, checkpoint restart and automatic recovery to help ensure predictable, assured delivery of files.

 Secure file transfer

Helps keep customer information private and supports regulatory compliance measures.

 High performance

Handles your most demanding workloads, from high volumes of small files to multi-gigabyte files.

 Reduce installation and patch time

Significantly reduces installation and patch time from hours to minutes by deploying your solution with a certified container that has all required components.
Highlights
Certified containers

IBM Certified Containers for Sterling Connect:Direct are enterprise-grade, security-rich product editions with integrated common software services for consistent deployment life-cycle management including easy install and configure options, management of upgrades and roll-back, scalability, and security.

Performance capabilities

Reduces latency and increases transfer speed for large files over high-speed networks by up to four times their previous speed. Provides capabilities such as automatic retry, compression, checkpoint and restart to existing FTP transfers. The solution also supports a range of network protocols such as TCP/IP, Systems Network Architecture (SNA), and optional high-speed add-on based on the Aspera FASP technology.
Automated, reliable file transfer

Supports 24-hour unattended operations and schedules jobs on a one-time, recurring or continuous basis. The solution also assigns and manages file transfer workloads, and, in the event of network interruptions, automates the recovery process. You can benefit from automatic alerts that notify users of the success or failure of file transfers.

Designed for multiple platforms

Supports a wide range of platforms including IBM z/OS, OpenVMS, i5/OS, HP NonStop, Microsoft Windows, UNIX and Linux.
Advanced security features

Offers user authentication and data encryption through Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) as well as X.509 certificates, and enables you to meet Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2 and Common Criteria certifications. In addition, the software performs Certificate and Certificate Revocation List (CRL) checking, and provides a thorough audit trail of data movement through extensive statistics logs.
Product images Manage and transfer files with trading partners with ease Get a single view of your file transfer activities and status Easier user management with a modern, web-based UI
We are transferring on average around ... 300,000 Connect:Direct files per day on the IBM platform — and we are confident that the system will provide us with sufficient capacity to serve our needs for at least the next three years without scaling up. Carsten van den Bogert Middleware Specialist Rabobank Read the Rabobank story Our suite of IBM Sterling solutions enables us to meet practically any of our clients’ requirements around file transfer protocols and encryption standards... We have been using IBM Sterling Connect:Direct for more than 30 years, and it continues to be an extremely reliable solution. Ove Kolstad Technical Lead Manager for Managed File Transfer Nets Read the case study
Expert resources to help you succeed
