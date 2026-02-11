What is straight-through processing?

STP can encompass any or all of several automated stages, including initiation, validation, enrichment, routing, fulfillment and settlement. However, STP is not an all-or-nothing proposal; STP is often discussed in terms of STP rate, or the percentage of the process that is automated. Embracing an STP methodology can reduce processing times, which in turn can streamline operational tasks, enable greater scalability and produce a clear, auditable trail of documentation.

STP is particularly common in financial services, particularly in securities trading, payments, and banking operations. In securities trading, for example, millions of trades each day are analyzed, cleared and executed without human involvement.