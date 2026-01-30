Driving clarity through a unified order-to-cash process

A collection of images showing how to drive clarity through a unified order to case process.

Where finance loses time

Finance teams lose hours every week to manual work, disconnected systems and rework across the order-to-cash (O2C) cycle. These hidden inefficiencies slow cash flow, increase disputes and erode confidence in financial data.
≤ 40%

of finance time is spent on manual reconciliations1

 26%

of global annual revenue lost to leakage2

 ~ 40%

of surveyed CFOs don’t fully trust their financial data3

 61%

of surveyed CEOs say their organization is actively adoption AI agents4

What a unified O2C cycle looks like

Two silhouetted coworkers have a discussion standing in front of a digital whiteboard covered with project details

From chaos to confidence

When finance systems are unified through automated integration, teams gain a consistent, reliable view of orders, billing and payments across the systems. The result is predictable cash flow, faster close and fewer surprises.

Dive deeper
3 ways connectivity and automation transform O2C cycles

Unify ERP, CRM, billing and banking data into one trusted flow. Gain real-time insight into receivables, disputes and compliance dependencies.

Static image representing IT infrastructure with a scanner that identifies problematic issues across the application stacks.

Automate reconciliations, validations and handoffs to eliminate manual work and accelerate cash realization.

Static image of three intertwined engine-like discs on a block with switches that represents unified, automated monitoring and management.

Detect issues early, reduce disputes and protect margins with connected billing, invoicing and collections workflows.

Static image showing a diverse collection of organized assets, each representing a piece of the automated technology management lifecycle.
Unify your finance workloads

Connect and automate the systems that power your O2C cycle with the IBM® webMethods® Hybrid Integration platform. Empower your finance team with faster workflows, stronger governance and clearer visibility. Now, take a deeper dive into how this transformation works by exploring the full playbook.

  1. Download the playbook
Footnotes

1 Why manual reconciliation is holding your finance team back, Tech Donut, 25 April 2025.

2 The 2024 Revenue Leak Report, Clari, 2024.

3 Nearly 40% of CFOs Do Not Completely Trust Their Organization’s Financial Data, BlackLine, 30 January 2024.

4 5 mindshifts to supercharge business growth, IBM Institute for Business Value, May 2025.