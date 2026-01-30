Finance teams lose hours every week to manual work, disconnected systems and rework across the order-to-cash (O2C) cycle. These hidden inefficiencies slow cash flow, increase disputes and erode confidence in financial data.
of finance time is spent on manual reconciliations1
of global annual revenue lost to leakage2
of surveyed CFOs don’t fully trust their financial data3
of surveyed CEOs say their organization is actively adoption AI agents4
When finance systems are unified through automated integration, teams gain a consistent, reliable view of orders, billing and payments across the systems. The result is predictable cash flow, faster close and fewer surprises.
Unify ERP, CRM, billing and banking data into one trusted flow. Gain real-time insight into receivables, disputes and compliance dependencies.
Automate reconciliations, validations and handoffs to eliminate manual work and accelerate cash realization.
Detect issues early, reduce disputes and protect margins with connected billing, invoicing and collections workflows.
Connect and automate the systems that power your O2C cycle with the IBM® webMethods® Hybrid Integration platform. Empower your finance team with faster workflows, stronger governance and clearer visibility. Now, take a deeper dive into how this transformation works by exploring the full playbook.
1 Why manual reconciliation is holding your finance team back, Tech Donut, 25 April 2025.
2 The 2024 Revenue Leak Report, Clari, 2024.
3 Nearly 40% of CFOs Do Not Completely Trust Their Organization’s Financial Data, BlackLine, 30 January 2024.
4 5 mindshifts to supercharge business growth, IBM Institute for Business Value, May 2025.