Rehost vs. replatform for cloud migration

There are several different strategies for migrating data and services to the cloud, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. Rehosting and replatforming are two of the most popular migration strategies.

Rehosting, sometimes referred to as a “lift and shift” migration, is the process of migrating an exact copy of an application or workload, together with its data store and operating system (OS), from on-premises infrastructure to a cloud environment. Because it involves no change to application architecture, and little or no change to application code, the lift and shift approach enables a faster, less labor-intensive migration, with lower upfront costs than other strategies.

Replatforming is a modification of the rehosting strategy that makes targeted optimizations that leverage the move to a new platform—for example, taking advantage of cloud-native features such as containerization or managed SQL databases—without major changes to application code or core architecture. It constitutes a middle ground between rehosting and fully rearchitecting an environment.



