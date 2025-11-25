What is recruitment automation?

The use of AI in recruitment is already widespread—one study shows 99% of hiring managers reported AI use in the hiring process.1 Automation can efficiently handle much of recruitment’s time-consuming administrative work, including posting job openings, screening resumes, scheduling interviews and more. And more advanced tools are emerging that can optimize complex decision-making processes and workflows.

These automation tools integrate with applicant tracking systems, recruitment CRMs and social media platforms for more seamless experiences. With recruitment automation tools in place to reduce manual tasks, human resources teams and hiring managers can focus on higher-level strategic work that requires nuanced human judgment. When used effectively, automation might improve key hiring metrics such as time-to-hire and cost-per-hire, and help secure the best candidates for the job.