What is rapid application development?

The goal of the planning phase is not to define every requirement in advance. Instead, the team tries to define the problem to be solved, the intended users, the features that will be most important to the users and the major constraints to development. Such constraints include budget, timeline, integrations with broader tech stacks and compliance concerns.

Instead of huge requirements documents, this phase yields user stories, wireframes, feature lists, architectural decisions, project goals and rough timelines. These represent minimal planning in comparison to other approaches, which is intentional. Planning is kept intentionally lightweight so development can begin prototyping quickly.

RAD assumes changing requirements because users often don’t know exactly what they want until they see a prototype anyway. Learnings are gathered in real-time during development which help to flesh out the plan. This phase is just a springboard.