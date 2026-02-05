There are two broad families of RL methods. The first are value-based methods that evaluate the environment and determine the best action for that environment based on the expected reward. All possible actions are evaluated and the agent selects the action with the highest expected reward. To determine the best, the agent focuses on learning a value function that estimates the expected cumulative reward (return) from each environment or environment-action pair. The policy is derived indirectly by selecting actions that maximize the estimated value by using a value. The idea is to discover an optimal value function for each possible action that will lead to an optimal policy. When there are limited pairs of actions and environment to be explored, this approach can be highly effective. The agent will calculate the expected reward for each action and choose based on that estimate. With large action spaces, when the numbers of possible actions are high, it becomes difficult to estimate a return for each possible action. A robot deciding how to rotate an arm with multiple joints in 3D space is faced with thousands of possible decisions, far too many to calculate a function for each possible combination of joint positions. It also restricts the agent to predefined actions, meaning that the agent is unable to come up with new or novel strategies.

This leads to a second approach: policy-based methods. A policy is a strategy or set of rules that an agent, like a robot or a software program, follows to make decisions based on its environment. The policy gives a mapping from environments to possible actions that the agent should take. Policies can be simple, with a fixed action for each state, or they can be complex where the policy incorporates advantage estimates and calculations to pick and learning mechanisms to determine optimal actions. The goal is to find a policy that maximizes the cumulative reward the agent receives over time. Imagine a model that is trying to decide when to buy, sell or hold specific stocks. A policy would define when the agent should think about buying or selling a stock depending on the trend of the stock or the behavior of the overall stock market.

A policy-based learning method learns which actions to prefer for a given state without estimating their expected outcomes directly. This approach means that the agent can learn many more possible actions for each state and doesn’t need to estimate a value function for each of them. The agent optimizes the policy by adjusting the likelihood of choosing an action to maximize the expected return without estimating an advantage function for each action. This process requires a great deal more data and complex learning architecture because the number of possible actions for a given state is theoretically infinite. Policy gradients are a part of the second category.

With policy learning, there are two fundamental approaches to learning a policy for an agent. On-policy methods use only the current actions to drive learning—learning from what you are doing. Imagine a self-driving car that is trying to find the optimal route to a destination over the course of several trips. In on-policy learning that car would learn only from the routes that it takes.

The policy directs the agents’ actions in every environment including the decision-making process while learning. The agent evaluates the outcomes of its present actions, refining its strategy incrementally. This method allows the agent to adapt and improve its decision-making by directly engaging with the environment and learning from its own real-time interactions.

Off-policy methods would have the car observing the routes taken by other self-driving cars to learn from their actions. The car doesn’t have to follow the same policy as the cars it’s observing but it can observe what rewards they receive from their actions and update its own policy accordingly. It involves learning the value of the optimal policy independently of the agent’s actions. These methods enable the agent to learn from observations about the optimal policy, even when it’s not following it. This method is useful for learning from a fixed dataset or a teaching policy.